It's Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

The Walt Disney World Resort is welcoming everyone to the Most Magical Place on Earth for an 18-month-long celebration (which begins Oct. 1) in honor of its 50th anniversary

The Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the most magical way possible, and they want everyone to join Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the Disney family for the fun.

For the next 18 months, starting Oct. 1, Walt Disney World will be hosting ongoing celebrations in honor of its half-century birthday, kicking off with a star-studded long weekend of festivities and continuing with a number of new attractions and updated old favorites. Read on to see what you can expect from the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary events.

All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks Will Participate

Each of Disney World's theme parks (Disney's Magic Kingdom, the Animal Kingdom theme park, the Hollywood Studios park and Epcot) will have special offerings to make the 50th anniversary celebration unique depending on where in the park you are.

In addition to new rides, attractions, entertainment, and food offerings that are taking over all four of the parks, the celebration extends beyond the theme parks at the Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Springs.

New Attractions Will Open on Oct. 1

Mickey's not the only rodent ready to party! The popular Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille is launching a new 4D, immersive attraction titled "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure." The experience will make riders feel like they've shrunk down to the size of Remy the mouse for one big (little) culinary adventure.

The site promises that the ride "will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau's famous Paris restaurant."

The Legendary Disney Fireworks Will Be Next-Level

Disney has always known how to put on a good firework show, but in honor of the 50th anniversary, they're going even more over-the-top explosive (pun intended).

The Disney Enchantment show will include music, enhanced lighting, fireworks, and more, plus immersive effects that will project from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom park.

Epcot's Hosting a Nighttime Spectacular Too

When the park falls dark, the heart of Epcot will transform into "Harmonious" — "one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks," according to the site. The incredible, new show consists of a "beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world."

The show takes place at World Showcase Lagoon with a combination of choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers, and more! Attendees will be able to take in a 360-degree view of colorful images and effects comprised of Disney-story favorites, such as Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, and more.

Search for the Golden Sculptures

Disney fans know all about the Hidden Mickeys throughout the park, but for the next 18 months, they aren't the only fun surprises to keep an eye out for. Magic Kingdom invites visitors to be on the lookout for 50 gilded sculptures, known as the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto will be just some of the characters rendered in gold to find throughout all four parks.

'KiteTails' Will Take Disney Shows to New Heights

Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park is launching "KiteTails," an arial show of choreographed kites and windcatchers that will get fans' enthuasiasm sky-high. Three-dimensional, soaring renditions of of characters such as Simba, Zazu, King Louie, Baloo and more take flight above the Discovery River Theater.

The performance lasts 10 minutes and is great for all ages, as stated on the site.

Expect New Menus at Disney Food Favorites

Cheers to 50 years! Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios are all updating their park fare with celebratory bites and sips including Walt's Chili-Cheese Dog and the EARidescent Firefly mocktail.

The complete menu for the 50th Anniversary Celebration can be found on the My Disney Experience mobile app.

New restaurants will also be opening throughout the parks, including Steakhouse 71, Space 220, La Crêperie de Paris, and California Grill. The ambiance within these eateries will range from nostalgic settings inspired by the early days of the Walt Disney resort to an immersive, out-of-this-world dining experience under the stars!

The Merch Just Got Even More Magical

Souvenirs and memorabilia are absolute musts when visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth; and even longtime collectors will want to check out the special anniversary merch now on offer throughout all of the Disney parks.