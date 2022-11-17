Walt Disney World to Introduce Park-Specific Ticket Prices: Here's How Much It'll Cost You Now

Changes are coming to Walt Disney World, which will introduce park-specific pricing just in time for the holidays.

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.

Until now, the cost has been the same across the parks based on the time of year.

Beginning Dec. 8, depending on dates, it will cost between $124-$189 to visit the Magic Kingdom, $114-$179 to go to Epcot, $124-179 to experience Disney's Hollywood Studios, and $109-$159 for a day at Animal Kingdom. The new pay structure shows an increase at three of the parks, while fares remain unchanged at Animal Kingdom.

Prices are at their peak during the busiest time, which is the nine days between Christmas and New Year's, which means the cost of one day at the Magic Kingdom for a family of four could be as much as $756 for tickets only.

Multi-day Park Hopper fees will also be updated Dec. 8. According to CNN, there will be some dates when those tickets will be $65, but charges vary.

Theme park reservations will automatically be included with one-day, one-park tickets, but guests who buy Park Hopper will need to place their own reservations.

Annual pass sales have been paused for the past year for everyone but Florida residents, who can purchase the Pixie Dust Pass for an unchanged $399. When sales do return, new rates will increase between $43-$100. While current pass holders can still renew at a discounted rate, the new prices will be $1399 for an Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer $969 and Pirate $749 when they are sold again.

And it's not just Disney World, too. For the first time in six months, Disneyland in California began selling three of the four Magic Key annual passes yesterday at prices that remained the same. The Inspire is $1,599, Believe is $1,099 and Imagine (available to Southern California residents only) is $449. The Enchant pass is available only to existing pass holders.

Meanwhile, after being closed for nearly a year of renovations, Blizzard Beach reopened this week in Orlando, and now includes touches from Disney's Frozen. Anna and Elsa can be seen on top of an igloo castle, and Olaf in the wading pool. Fake snowfall and a tropical Santa are also in the park through the end of the year.

The nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios this month, after being closed since the pandemic shut down the parks in 2020, and now includes a new portion that features Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahantas, and Frozen 2.

Disney says they have invested more than $31 billion in theme park additions in the last ten years, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and the forthcoming TRON at Walt Disney World Resort.