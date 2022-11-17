Walt Disney World to Introduce Park-Specific Ticket Prices: Here's How Much It'll Cost You Now

Fares are rising at three out of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, including Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Epcot, while Animal Kingdom remains the same

By
Published on November 17, 2022 12:06 PM
General views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Changes are coming to Walt Disney World, which will introduce park-specific pricing just in time for the holidays.

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.

Until now, the cost has been the same across the parks based on the time of year.

Beginning Dec. 8, depending on dates, it will cost between $124-$189 to visit the Magic Kingdom, $114-$179 to go to Epcot, $124-179 to experience Disney's Hollywood Studios, and $109-$159 for a day at Animal Kingdom. The new pay structure shows an increase at three of the parks, while fares remain unchanged at Animal Kingdom.

Epcot Center in Walt Disney World
Getty

Prices are at their peak during the busiest time, which is the nine days between Christmas and New Year's, which means the cost of one day at the Magic Kingdom for a family of four could be as much as $756 for tickets only.

Multi-day Park Hopper fees will also be updated Dec. 8. According to CNN, there will be some dates when those tickets will be $65, but charges vary.

Theme park reservations will automatically be included with one-day, one-park tickets, but guests who buy Park Hopper will need to place their own reservations.

Annual pass sales have been paused for the past year for everyone but Florida residents, who can purchase the Pixie Dust Pass for an unchanged $399. When sales do return, new rates will increase between $43-$100. While current pass holders can still renew at a discounted rate, the new prices will be $1399 for an Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer $969 and Pirate $749 when they are sold again.

And it's not just Disney World, too. For the first time in six months, Disneyland in California began selling three of the four Magic Key annual passes yesterday at prices that remained the same. The Inspire is $1,599, Believe is $1,099 and Imagine (available to Southern California residents only) is $449. The Enchant pass is available only to existing pass holders.

Image
Disney

Meanwhile, after being closed for nearly a year of renovations, Blizzard Beach reopened this week in Orlando, and now includes touches from Disney's Frozen. Anna and Elsa can be seen on top of an igloo castle, and Olaf in the wading pool. Fake snowfall and a tropical Santa are also in the park through the end of the year.

The nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios this month, after being closed since the pandemic shut down the parks in 2020, and now includes a new portion that features Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahantas, and Frozen 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disney says they have invested more than $31 billion in theme park additions in the last ten years, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and the forthcoming TRON at Walt Disney World Resort.

Related Articles
Demi Lovato at Disney;
Demi Lovato Spends Halloween in Disney World, Plus More Celebs at the Happiest Place on Earth
General views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary
Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando to Close Parks as Hurricane Ian Nears Florida
disney cookies
Disney World Has a Hot Cookie Hour When You Can Buy Freshly Baked Cookies Topped with Ice Cream
Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom
Disney World Celebrates 50 Years of Culinary Recipes in Park's New Official Cookbook
Image
Disney World's New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Is One Epic Thrill — and We Rode It!
galactic-starcruiser-1
PHOTOS: What It's Really Like Inside Disney's Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Opening March 1
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg in Aruba
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World Unveils Cinderella Castle's Makeover Ahead of Park Reopening Date
Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World to Test Facial Recognition Technology at Magic Kingdom Entrances Through April
What Walt Disney World Will Look Like Upon Reopening; Courtesy Disney
PHOTOS: This Is What Walt Disney World Will Look Like When It Reopens This Weekend
Disney World
10 Things That Will Be Different at Walt Disney World When It Reopens July 11
disney 50th anniversary
It's Disney World's 50th Anniversary Celebration: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom
Disney World Theme Parks Are Fully Booked for Spring Break Dates
In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Disney cast members welcome guests to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
Disney Cast Members Report Being Spat on, Harassed by Guests Who Don't Comply with Safety Protocol
Disney World masks
Disney World Relaxing Strict Face Mask Mandate for Guests in This One Particular Instance