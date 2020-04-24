Walt Disney World Is Streaming the Magic Kingdom’s Fireworks Show for Fans at Home

Image zoom Walt Disney World Walt Disney World

Disney fans missing the magic of its parks are in luck.

Walt Disney World is bringing the magic of its legendary fireworks displays to fans at home by streaming a replay of “Happily Ever After,” the nighttime spectacular from Magic Kingdom Park, on Friday night.

The show, which mixes fireworks, projections and music at Cinderella's Castle, will be broadcast in its entirety on the Disney Parks blog at 7 p.m. ET.

The park teased the special on Instagram Friday with a countdown to the spectacular on the Walt Disney World's account.

The special comes six weeks after Disney World and Disneyland shuttered their doors due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order . . . we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," Disney previously tweeted on their official Public Affairs Twitter.

While the parks were originally going to open again at the beginning of April, Disney announced on March 27 that the parks will remain closed indefinitely.

In the meantime, the company has been letting Disney enthusiasts in on several park secrets to bring the joy of the parks home — from free illustration lessons from animators to releasing the recipes for its Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, Toy Story Land grilled cheese sandwiches and the theme parks' famous Dole Whip.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.