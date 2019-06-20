Walt Disney World Is Raising Prices of Annual Passes Ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Opening

Image zoom Disney

Walt Disney World has raised its prices on their annual passes months before their new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land opens.

The highly anticipated new 14-acre land is already a huge hit with fans at Disneyland in California, where it opened in May, and is scheduled to debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando on August 29.

Annual passes to Walt Disney World are currently available at two levels, and both have seen an increase.

The Disney Platinum Plus pass, which covers one year of admission to all four theme parks, two Disney water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and two of the Disney golf courses (as well as no blackout dates and discounts on dining and merchandise), now costs $1,219.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, this is nearly 18 percent ($225) more than it cost last year. This pass for Florida residents also increased the same percentage, raising from $849 to $999.

The Disney Platinum pass, which provides admission to all four theme parks with no blackout dates, along with discounts on dining and merchandise, has also been raised by $225 and now costs $1,119.

Disney also raised prices on their tickets for Florida residents to get into Epcot after 4 p.m. by 7 percent, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Those tickets now cost $309 annually as opposed to $289.

Travel & Leisure reports that the Disney Premier Annual Pass, which allows year-round admission to both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Orlando has also been raised by $150. That ticket now costs $2,099.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The price hikes come ahead of Disney World’s 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion, which will open to park-goers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando in August. The land will feature attractions such as “Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” which will put visitors behind the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles. A ride called “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” also takes guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order, including an epic face-off with Kylo Ren.

The park will also feature original theme songs created specially for the new land by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. At D23’s Destination D event, Disney Parks Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared a preview of the new music, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. in May.