Disney World Guest Who 'Lost' Her Boyfriend in Epcot 'for Hours' Goes Viral with Plea for Help

One woman had to get creative when she “lost” her boyfriend at Walt Disney World.

Brittany Blake and her boyfriend Regory Turco went to the park for a couple’s vacation, but while exploring Epcot, they got separated and Turco’s cell phone ran out of battery. After not being able to find him for a few hours, Blake enlisted some help from the internet.

She posted her hilarious cry for help in the Disney Annual Passholders Facebook group, writing “Weird post but lost my boyfriend in Epcot today and haven’t been able to find him for hours because his phone is dead. If anyone sees him can they tell him to meet us at the Mexican pavilion?”

“P.S. I’m the one who’s nervous here because I hate being alone lmao,” she continued. “He’s probably off drinking.”

According to ABC News, her post garnered more than 1,300 comments and nearly 700 reactions in the first two hours after it was posted.

Blake included a photo of the pair from earlier that day in the park, in which Turco is sporting a red Hawaiian shirt, which garnered a lot of reactions and funny comments in the group.

“That shirt is very distinctive,” one helpful commenter wrote. “Someone should be able to spot him.”

Another user compared her boyfriend’s shirt to the one that Stitch from from Lilo & Stitch wears.

“I did not see him but Stitch has a similar shirt on,” the user commented, followed by an image of the plush Stitch doll wearing a red Hawaiian shirt.

One user even created a hashtag for the search for Blake’s lost beau, writing, “This is my favorite post ever in AP! #FINDREGORY #FINDBRITTANYBF.”

Others offered a long list of guesses for where Turco might be located, which included suggestions such as “napping on spaceship earth,” “drunk in Mexico,” “planning a surprise proposal in mouse gear,” and “in line for Frozen.”

“Have you checked P Sherman 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney?” one user commented, making reference to Disney’s Finding Nemo.

Others told Blake to simply stop looking for Turco and take advantage of her solo time in the park.

“At some point you need to give up and take the gift that’s in front of you. You’re now a single rider and that’s almost like having a fast pass. His loss,” one user wrote.

Some took the opportunity to share their ideas on how to prevent losing any loved ones in the popular tourist attraction, with one woman writing, “This is why we always have a designated meeting place if we get split up and can’t reach each other.”

Nearly three hours after Blake posted about her lost boyfriend and near closing time at Epcot, Blake announced that she had found her adult boyfriend in line for the Frozen ride.

“Update on my boyfriend: Found on the Frozen ride. He was drinking all day while looking for me,” Blake commented. “BTW: thanks for everyone’s nice comments!!”