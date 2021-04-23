Disney has outlined some of its plans to reduce its carbon footprint around the world through “new solar facilities” in Orlando, Paris and beyond

Disney Parks are about to get a little greener!



In honor of Earth Day on Thursday, the official Disney Parks blog outlined some eco-friendly changes at their parks around the world "to power the magic by harnessing the sun!"



"I am incredibly proud to share that we're continuing to make tremendous steps towards reducing our carbon footprint at our global parks and resorts with new solar facilities coming online around the world," wrote Dr. Mark Penning, the Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment at Disney Parks.



Within the next two years, two new solar facilities are expected to arrive at Walt Disney World — allowing the park to be able to "produce enough renewable energy to power up to 40% of its total annual energy consumption."

The new projects will add "to a not-so-hidden Mickey shaped solar array" near Epcot, which is already twice the size of the Magic Kingdom, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Of course, those aren't the only new plans in the work.

There are also new solar canopies being installed at Disneyland Paris that will provide shelter for 9,500 guest vehicles, as well as a solar facility that will provide about 70% of the power used on Disney Cruise Line's private island Castaway Cay in The Bahamas. Two "colossal solar facilities" are also being installed elsewhere in central Florida, Penning shared.



"To put all of this into perspective our Disney Parks, Experiences and Products solar portfolio around the world can produce enough energy to power eight Magic Kingdom Parks at Walt Disney World Resort," he added.

Over at Disneyland in California, 1,400 solar panels are already installed atop their Radiator Springs Racers ride. And Hong Kong Disneyland is home to the "single largest solar panel site" in the region.



"Since 2009, Disney has operated under a long-term vision to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, and we're just getting started," Penning writes, noting that they hope to reach that goal "for our direct operations by 2030."



In honor of Earth Day, Disney also announced that starting now, their classic dolls will now come in plastic-free packaging, which is made out of "sustainably sourced paper that is 100% recyclable."