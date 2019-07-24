Woman's Sister Claims She Was Kicked Off of a Flight for Wearing a 'Low-Cut Bodysuit'

Image zoom Francis Dean/Corbis/Getty

A woman claims a low-cost Spanish airline barred her sister from a flight because she was “wearing a low-cut bodysuit” — but the airline says it was actually the passenger’s “abusive” attitude that prompted the decision.

The passenger and her boyfriend were boarding a Vueling flight from Palma to Barcelona, Spain on July 21 when she was denied access and sent back to the terminal while wearing wearing a black bodysuit and a denim mini-skirt, according to the UK’s Mirror.

According to Mirror, Spanish newspaper Ideal.s reports that the woman believes stewards were offended when she jokingly offered to cover up after being confronted about her outfit.

The woman’s sister spoke out about the situation on Twitter and included a video clip showing the moment her sister was stopped by a flight attendant before boarding the plane.

“Today the wonderful company @vueling has banned my sister from boarding simply by wearing a low-cut body. Several people have left her clothes to ‘cover’ and yet they haven’t let her up,” @olgacrvnts wrote in Spanish, according to Fox News Travel.

Hoy la maravillosa compañía @vueling le ha prohibido el embarque a mi hermana simplemente por llevar un body escotado. Varias personas le han dejado ropa para que se “tapase” y aun así no la han dejado subir. pic.twitter.com/wxiYguA4qt — Erl. (@olgacrvnts) July 21, 2019

In another message, she wrote “if you don’t know how to differentiate a body from a swimsuit, it’s your business.”

Vueling told Mirror Online in a statement: “Vueling’s conditions of carriage are designed to defend and protect the safety of all passengers on board and to regulate their behaviour for the benefit of all, as of the majority of collective transportation, and that are equally applied to men and women.”

“These conditions of carriage enable the airline to deny access to passengers whose behavior does not adapt to it. The passenger was wearing a swimsuit. The response given to the handling agent’s request was abusive, this being the only reason why it was decided to call the competent authorities and that she could not fly.”

Although Vueling’s website does not list any dress code requirements, some American airline companies do have clothing policies. Last year, United Airlines made headlines after a passenger claimed she saw United gate agents refuse to allow “girls in leggings” to board their flight.

“I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear?” the woman wrote on Twitter.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United Airlines (@united) March 26, 2017

United Airlines said the passenger’s outfits “were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel” on Twitter, after initially stating that it “shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed.”