Visit These Real-Life Filming Locations from 'House of the Dragon'

Here's how to vacation in Westeros — without the dragons.

The new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon may take place in fictional — and fantastical — land, but the series was filmed in part on location in spots much more easy to reach than Kings Landing.

To mark the start of the new adventure, which premiered on HBO August 21, Booking.com scoured the filming sites, from England to Spain, highlighting the best of each destination, and of course, a place to stay there.

Marazion, Cornwall, England

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

Kicking off the first stop on the tour is the coastal town of Marazion in Cornwall, England. Travelers will immediately be blown away by its pristine waters and stone walls left behind from old fishermen's cottages.

Scenes in House of the Dragon were filmed at the town's island castle of St. Michael's Mount — one of the most spectacular sights that Marazion has to offer. Fans can also take a short drive to Holywell Beach where a number of battle scenes in the show were filmed.

Booking.com recommends staying at the Marazion Hotel, which offers views of the island fortress and proximity to a Cornish gem, the Minack Theatre.

Hartland, North Devon, England

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

Known for its dramatic cliffside views, Hartland is a must-see filming location on any House of the Dragon trip.

Scenic cliff walks and coastal vistas will immediately impress fans, along with the wildlife and lush terrain that make it an ideal destination for hikers and photographers.

According to Booking.com, "both cameras and crew have been spotted shooting dramatic scenes for the upcoming series amidst the rocky formations and rolling green hills."

A cozy stay at Downes Cottages is their recommended accommodation for this destination, as it's nestled on serene farmland that leads down to sheltered beaches. Activities like snorkeling, windsurfing and paddle boarding can be enjoyed by guests, along with stargazing thanks to low light pollution in the quiet village.

Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

Home to many famous scenes in the original GoT series is the historic city of Cáceres. Located in the Extremadura region of Spain, Cáceres boasts an ancient Old Town that has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The city's cobblestone streets and walls are used to represent the ancient world in House of the Dragon, according to Booking.com.

To get the most out of Cáceres' rich culture and history, a stay at the Apartamentos Plaza Mayor 35 is a recommended way to enjoy Spanish tapas beside the preserved ruins. It also sits next to the San Juan Church and Cáceres Museum, which are must-see sites at this destination.

Monsanto, Centro, Portugal

Photo courtesy of Booking.com

The mountain city of Monsanto in Centro, Portugal, is known for its Romanesque architecture and stunning rocky landscape.

It also boasts the ruins of Monsanto Castle, where filming for House of the Dragon occurred. The fortress sits at one of the highest points of the area, offering panoramic views of the Medieval city.

For this last stop on the travel guide, Booking.com says the Old House is the perfect stay to witness breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and lake. It offers popular hiking routes, and guests can marvel at the ancient 15th-century granite that the hotel is made from.

As reported by PEOPLE, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2 after the first episode brought in the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history.

With 20 million viewers in the U.S. alone, HBO Max even crashed briefly for people watching on Amazon devices.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, told PEOPLE, "We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one." She continued, "We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."