See the First Photos of Adults-Only Cruise Line Virgin Voyages' Private Island Beach Club

Though billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson's cruise line, Virgin Voyages, has yet to take its maiden voyage, it has plenty in place for when it's allowed to start welcoming its first guests.

The adults-only cruise company recently put the finishing touches on the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini, their exclusive destination on the island of Bimini, near the Bahamas. Every Caribbean-bound Virgin Voyages sailing will make a stop at the beach club and allow guests to disembark for a day of sunbathing, swimming and partying — and PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the luxurious destination.