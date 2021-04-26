See the First Photos of Adults-Only Cruise Line Virgin Voyages' Private Island Beach Club
The luxurious island escape will be a day-long stop for all Caribbean Virgin Voyages sailings
The Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini
Though billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson's cruise line, Virgin Voyages, has yet to take its maiden voyage, it has plenty in place for when it's allowed to start welcoming its first guests.
The adults-only cruise company recently put the finishing touches on the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini, their exclusive destination on the island of Bimini, near the Bahamas. Every Caribbean-bound Virgin Voyages sailing will make a stop at the beach club and allow guests to disembark for a day of sunbathing, swimming and partying — and PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the luxurious destination.
The Luxe Location
Bimini is the closest Caribbean island to the United States, about 50 miles east of Miami. Only seven miles long, the island is known for its uncrowded white-sand beaches (the population is less than 2,000 people) and water activities, like snorkeling and big game fishing. It was also a favorite vacation destination of author Ernest Hemingway, who described it as, “like the end of the world.”
Splash Zones
A lagoon-style pool centers the VV Beach Club. Hammock groves and ample beach loungers are dotted across the property, and both beachside and poolside cabanas will be available for rent.
Local Eats
Each Virgin Voyages sailing is all-inclusive, and all the food and drinks at the VV Beach Club will be complimentary as well. Locally sourced ingredients inspired the items on the menu, including conch and mango salad, banana leaf-wrapped queen snapper, Bahamian rum cake and more.
Never Go Thirsty
There are six different bars scattered across the property, prepped to serve up cocktails and more. Hanging chairs allows guests to dip their toes in the water while they sip on their drinks.
Intentional Design
The VV Beach Club was designed with Miami-based architects EOA, Inc. using natural and sustainable materials in subtle earth tones.
“We wanted the beach club to be very natural and honest to its surroundings,” Dee Cooper, the Senior Vice President of Design for Virgin Voyages, said in a press release. “That’s why we’ve used materials like local limestone and created landscapes out of the natural plant life on the island, to complement the existing ecology.”
Something for Everyone
The club was also designed to entertain guests from day to night, and give them several options depending on their desired activity level.
For example, there are quiet spots by the ocean for guests to practice yoga and meditation on one side of the property, as well as high-energy areas where those who want to participate in sand sports like volleyball on the other. A sports shack has all the gear needed for water activities, like kayaking, available for rent.
For the High Rollers
Guests staying in the more luxurious RockStar Quarters on board the ship will also get VIP treatment at the beach club with access to a dedicated bar, complimentary food service, an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.
The Perfect Playlist
Music is central to the Virgin Voyages experience, and each afternoon a DJ will lead a pool and flotilla party.
Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson has been named the founding DJ, and will be one of the first music makers to perform at the club.
At dusk, guests will be invited to a beach bonfire, where there will be more mellow, acoustic performances to round out the day.
The World Outside
Those who choose to leave the VV Beach Club will have the opportunity to explore Bimini and all its opportunities for adventure.
Boating and snorkeling are popular activities, as is wreck diving for those really looking to go off the beaten path. A shipwrecked vessel called the SS Sapona is located just a few miles off the coast of the southern part of the island.
The Sailings
Virgin Voyages' first ship, Scarlet Lady, was announced in January 2019. It was originally supposed to sail from Miami for the Caribbean starting on April 1, 2020, but will now officially set sail in September 2021, the company tells PEOPLE.
In November 2019, the company announced that their second ship will be named "Valiant Lady," and will sail three itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain, when cruising returns.
Their third ship, "Resilient Lady,” was announced last month. It will have a home port of Piraeus (Athens), Greece, and will offer two, 7-night itineraries across the Mediterranean scheduled to begin July 1, 2022.
Share the Gallery
- Justin Theroux's Uncle Says the Actor Mispronounces Their Last Name: 'It's a French Name'
- Team USA Softball Star Cat Osterman on Coming Out of Retirement to Help Next Generation Win Gold
- Rhonda Vincent Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Induction with Release of Upcoming Album Music Is What I See
- What’s Next for the Growing McCain Clan: Cindy’s Ultra-Private Daughter Bridget Is Her Neighbor Now!