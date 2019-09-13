Richard Branson's Adults-Only Cruise Line Reveals Uniforms — and They Look Like Sexy Superheroes

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ crew will be ready to walk the runway while on board the new adults-only cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

Sir Richard Branson‘s new cruise line debuted its crew uniforms on Friday exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of their showcase at London Fashion Week on September 15. The uniforms — some of which come complete with capes, suspenders and red sneakers — were created by British fashion designer Garreth Pugh.

According to a release from the company, Virgin Voyages asked the staff for input.

“People are at the heart of all of our Virgin companies and when our people feel their best, they help make guest experiences the best they can be,” Branson said. “We want Virgin Voyages’ crew to be the happiest at sea and making sure that they feel comfortable and confident is a big part of that experience. Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages’ team have worked hand-in-hand to bring to life what will soon be the most eye-catching and stylish uniforms on the high seas.”

RELATED: Richard Branson’s Adults-Only Cruise Line Announces Private Beach Club — See the Video

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

Gone are the traditional uniforms for cruise employees that typically include waist coats and ties. Virgin Voyages uniforms are sophisticated and sexy, boasting a line of red capes, red and black dresses, black-and-white striped t-shirts and form-fitting unisex black and white ensembles with suspenders.

Most of the outfits will be paired with a gender neutral, custom-designed pair of red sneakers, made by PLAE.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

“For this project, we were really allowed to push the boundaries, and to redefine the idea of what constitutes a uniform,” Pugh said. “We ultimately wanted to make everything about it modern, luxurious and desirable — to allow the entire crew to look and feel like a million dollars, in keeping with the rest of the experience.”

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages isn’t the only Branson-founded company to switch up their dress code. In March, Virgin Atlantic, which is now majority owned by Delta, announced they would no longer require flight attendants to wear makeup, and upon hiring, women would also be given pants as an alternative to their traditional skirt uniform requirement.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

“Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work,” said Mark Anderson, Virgin Atlantic’s Executive Vice President of Customer. “Helping people to be themselves is core to our desire to be the most loved travel company.”

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

Since they announced their adults-only cruise in January 2019, Virgin Voyages has been shaking up the industry. Instead of offering buffet-style dining like most ships do, the Scarlet Lady will feature more than 20 dining options for guests, all included in the price of their cruise. The ship also doesn’t force guests to wear formal wear, and won’t have assigned seating or dining times.

The cruise line will also have a “no-tipping” policy, including gratuity in the overall price, to avoid unexpected expenses for guests.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages. Inset: Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Virgin Voyages’ New Adults-Only Cruise Ship Will Have a Private, Japanese-style Karaoke Room

Some other adult-friendly amenities on the Scarlet Lady will include a tattoo parlor, a mani/pedi studio, a world-class spa, a nightclub, an athletic center and a blow-dry bar.

At night, guests can rest their head in the ship’s standard cabins, or one of 78 “Rockstar Suites,” which are built for luxury with spacious rooms and fully-stocked bars. Many offer ocean views. Suite guests will also have access to “Richard’s Rooftop,” an exclusive outdoor deck where they can drink, relax or socialize.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

WATCH THIS: Kelly Clarkson Is Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Godmother

In July, Branson told PEOPLE that he wanted to start his own cruise company because he had never found a cruise ship he actually wanted to set sail on.

Image zoom Virgin Voyages

“I’ve never been on a cruise, I’ve wanted to go on a cruise,” the 68-year-old business magnate tells PEOPLE. “That’s why we started a cruise line, just to try to create a cruise ship that was fun, and that was for adults.”

The Scarlet Lady’s inaugural four-night sailing for guests 18 and older will take place in April 2020, and will travel from Miami to Key West and Virgin’s private Bimini Beach Club in the Bahamas. Future sailings begin at $1,300 per stateroom.