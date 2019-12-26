Virgin Atlantic Offering Free Class Upgrade to the Oldest Customer on Board This Holiday Season

Image zoom Stefan Irvine / Getty

Age is but a number — and this holiday season, that number could get you a major upgrade on your next flight.

Virgin Atlantic has announced that from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, the oldest passenger on each of their flights will be moved up to the best possible class.

The airline shared the heartwarming promotion on Christmas Eve, noting that it was inspired by the sweet story of a stranger who swapped his first-class ticket with an 88-year-old woman’s economy ticket on a Virgin Atlantic flight from New York to the U.K. earlier this month.

The woman, named Violet, was heading back home from visiting her daughter in the Big Apple when a passenger named Jack offered to switch seats.

“This tale of Jack and Violet has warmed all our hearts this Christmas, and inspired us to spread the festive love,” the airline tweeted. “On behalf of us and @RichardBranson, complimentary upgrades will be offered to the most ‘seasoned’ customer on board all our flights from today until 1st Jan 2020.”

This tale of Jack and Violet has warmed all our hearts this Christmas, and inspired us to spread the festive love. On behalf of us and @RichardBranson, complimentary upgrades will be offered to the most 'seasoned' customer on board all our flights from today until 1st Jan 2020🎄 https://t.co/36vFBNtzdx — Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) December 24, 2019

RELATED: No Kids Allowed! Virgin Launches Its First Cruise Ship — and It’s Adults Only

A representative from the airline has not yet replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The story of Jack and Violet was originally shared in a Dec. 10 Facebook post by Leah Amy, a Manchester-based flight attendant for the company.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true,” wrote Leah, of Violet. “You should [have] seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️.”

“She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address,” Leah added. “These photos are getting sent in the [mail] tomorrow, can you even cope 😩😍❤️😭😊”

Leah’s post included those very photos, including that selfie of Violet with the cabin crew. Leah also had a shot of Violet enjoying her meal in her roomy first class seat, and a picture of Jack and Violet posing together onboard.

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” Leah recalled of the generous gesture.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” she continued of Jack’s demeanor following the switch. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him [to].”

Leah explained that Violet “has been a nurse in both the UK and over in America” and that she “travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement.”

The flight attendant called Jack and Violet her “two favorite passengers EVER.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Dishes on the Airport Secret That Allows Celebrities to Avoid the Public Terminals

“Thanks for your heart of gold Jack. 💛 Such a wonderful story,” one Facebook user commented, while another wrote, “Thank you, young man, for your kindness towards an older lady. I think you made her dream come true!”

“We need more people in the world like Jack. Thank you for having such a selfless heart, Jack! ❤️,” a third remarked.