Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show

Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 16, 2023 10:30 PM
TikTok Nathan Broxton A Video of a Kid Singing Showtunes Went Viral, Now Delta Is Helping Him Get to Broadway A TikTok clip of young Nathan Broxton singing along to the new Matilda film has captivated social media, leading to love from the Broadway community.
Photo: TikTok

An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines.

Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in a series of infectious shares, starting with author Kendra James and theater journalist Ayanna Prescod, working its way up to accounts such as Bebe Neuwirth and even Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. — who praised Broxton's heartfelt take on the production's "Wait For It."

"Young brother is far more committed than I even dreamt of being at his age. This is conviction! And I love to see it. On this trajectory, he'll eclipse me in no time," Odom commented, quote-tweeting the impromptu performance.

Now, it seems that the young man's passion has paid off: Mom Samantha tweeted last week that Delta Air Lines has decided to recognize Nathan's viral talent, with a once-in-a-lifetime offer.

"Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!" the proud mom raved.

The exact date of when the Broxtons will be visiting NYC, as well as what show they'll be attending, is still up in the air.

However, there doesn't seem to be any problems with obtaining a favored date: Playwright Jeremy O. Harris tweeted, "I'll get him tix to anything else he wants to see," while Wicked star Brittney Johnson urged him to come see her production. "I'd love to meet you all," she wrote.

Delta seemed to confirm the unexpected treat with a tweet on Jan. 12.

"When you're made for the stage, there's no better place to see your dreams than NYC," the airline stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Regardless of what production he ends up experiencing, Nathan is overcome with gratitude for all the love he's been receiving.

When shown the variety of positive responses on social media by his mom and asked how he's feeling about it, he answered: "I'm flattered. And, um.... what's it called..."

"Humble?" offered his dad.

"Humble!" the preteen agreed.

Related Articles
Jacoby Hardebeck, Mom Whose Son Went Viral for His Southwest Airlines Experience Reveals Why 11-Year-Old Traveled Alone
Mom Whose Son, 11, Went Viral for Southwest Airlines Experience Details the Pre-Teen's Epic Trip
Jimmy Fallon chats with the cast backstage at the new musical based on the film "Almost Famous" on Broadway at The Jacobs Theater on January 5, 2023 in New York City. Jimmy Fallon, made his movie debut as Dennis Hope, the manager of a 1970s rock band called Stillwater which the Broadway show's plot revolves around
Jimmy Fallon Attends 'Almost Famous' Musical — and Sits Next to Cameron Crowe: 'That Was Emotional'
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Isn't Prepared for Son Elvis, 3, to Ask About Nick Cordero: 'He Doesn't Understand'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTvomsu_8i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D victoriabeckham Verified Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB 1d; LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals He'll Be Returning Later This Season
Watch Anne Heche and What Remains Cast and Crew Sing 'Amazing Grace' On Her Final Day on Set
See Anne Heche and 'What Remains' Crew Sing 'Amazing Grace' on Last Day of Filming: 'A Sublime Moment'
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released
Little People, Big World Zach
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
Joni Mitchell - Almost Famous the Musical
Joni Mitchell Sees Her First Broadway Show, 'Almost Famous' : 'Even Better Than the Movie'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1737 -- Pictured: (l-r) Film director Cameron Crowe during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Cameron Crowe Invites Jimmy Fallon to Join Broadway's 'Almost Famous' — and Rewrote a Scene Just for Him
bonnie milligan https://www.dropbox.com/sh/sg72xsfdl38u8y0/AAB8K8kViK_eJxsxQVAUyfoxa?dl=0
After the Death of Her Father, Bonnie Milligan Thought Broadway's 'Kimberly Akimbo' Was Out of Reach
Almost Famous Rehearsal. Drew Gehling. Anika Larsen. Casey Likes. Solea Pfeiffer.Chris Wood.
'Almost Famous' Broadway Musical Begins Rehearsals Ahead of Fall Opening — See the Photos
THE PIANO LESSON Exclusive 1542_Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON_photo by Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs INCREDIBLE Impressions on America's Got Talent
Opera Singer Shocks 'America's Got Talent' Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing