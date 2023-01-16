Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show

An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines.

Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in a series of infectious shares, starting with author Kendra James and theater journalist Ayanna Prescod, working its way up to accounts such as Bebe Neuwirth and even Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. — who praised Broxton's heartfelt take on the production's "Wait For It."

"Young brother is far more committed than I even dreamt of being at his age. This is conviction! And I love to see it. On this trajectory, he'll eclipse me in no time," Odom commented, quote-tweeting the impromptu performance.

Now, it seems that the young man's passion has paid off: Mom Samantha tweeted last week that Delta Air Lines has decided to recognize Nathan's viral talent, with a once-in-a-lifetime offer.

"Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!" the proud mom raved.

The exact date of when the Broxtons will be visiting NYC, as well as what show they'll be attending, is still up in the air.

However, there doesn't seem to be any problems with obtaining a favored date: Playwright Jeremy O. Harris tweeted, "I'll get him tix to anything else he wants to see," while Wicked star Brittney Johnson urged him to come see her production. "I'd love to meet you all," she wrote.

Delta seemed to confirm the unexpected treat with a tweet on Jan. 12.

"When you're made for the stage, there's no better place to see your dreams than NYC," the airline stated.

Regardless of what production he ends up experiencing, Nathan is overcome with gratitude for all the love he's been receiving.

When shown the variety of positive responses on social media by his mom and asked how he's feeling about it, he answered: "I'm flattered. And, um.... what's it called..."

"Humble?" offered his dad.

"Humble!" the preteen agreed.