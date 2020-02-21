Gigi Hadid Has Used This Suitcase Brand for Years — and It’s on Super Sale Right Now

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/GC Images

You can generally trust a celebrity’s taste in luggage, considering much of their lives revolve around traveling. When you live out of a suitcase, the suitcase needs to be at least a little nice — and at the very least, have a great set of wheels on it. So when Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie are both spotted with the same brand of suitcase, we’re inclined to take at least a second look at what they’re carrying… and then possibly get one for ourselves.

The brand is Victorinox Swiss Army, and both Hadid and Robbie have been spotted with its bags on multiple occasions over the years. The company hails from Switzerland, as its name suggests, and specializes in knives, luxury watches, and — you guessed it — luggage. Although it’s normally more expensive than many other suitcase brands, end-of-winter sales have brought the prices down to levels that you don’t have to be a celebrity to afford. For instance: This carry-on suitcase from Victorinox is only $272 at Macy’s right now, marked down from its original price of $800.

The bag is a hardside case in a deep green, olive color. It’s lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about carrying it around the world — or hitting the dreaded weight limit at the airport that will force you to check your carry-on. In Swiss Army style, it also comes with a multi-tool that includes a SIM replacement attachment, so you can rest assured that you’ll always be prepared for any situation while you’re on the road. An interior expandable packing cube, USB port for charging your devices, and smooth wheel system top off the suitcase.

Knowing it’s both on sale for more than half off is just the cherry on top.

You can check out the bag at Macy’s, and maybe don’t be surprised if you see Gigi Hadid or Margot Robbie carrying it around very soon.

