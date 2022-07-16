"Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka," Victoria Beckham wrote in another post featuring her husband David Beckham from their trip to Croatia

Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia

Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgERn9PIoYB

Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgERn9PIoYB

Victoria Beckham is enjoying some family time abroad.

While on a European gateway with her loved ones, the fashion designer shared an adorable picture of her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper, 11, sitting on what appeared to be a boat deck with several sea urchins lying around.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Harper sweetly embraced her father while the two flashed huge grins for the camera, accompanied by a picturesque background of clear ocean and beautiful mountains.

Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Happy weekend! 🌞 kisses from Croatia 🇭🇷💕," Victoria, 48, captioned the vacation post.

On her Instagram Story, Victoria shared another snap from her trip to Croatia featuring herself and David, 47. Showing the couple enjoying a view of the sunset in their comfy clothes, Victoria wrote: "Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka ✌🏻🇭🇷."

Victoria often shares her activities on social media. On Thursday, she introduced her newly launched TikTok account with a video that channeled her iconic Spice Girls persona.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, Victoria sat at a set table with her hand resting under her chin. She also donned a black top similar to Posh Spice's iconic fashion.

"Tell me you're Posh, without telling me you're Posh. I'll go first," she said, referencing the viral "tell me without telling me" TikTok trend.

A waiter then came into the frame to unveil what was under the dome covering a plate in front of the star. The surprise turned out to be a healthy meal of vegetables and salmon. "I love it!" Victoria was heard saying in the background while the camera focuses on the food.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Favorite Spice Girls Look: 'It Really Does Make Me Smile'

She also encouraged her followers to stitch the video with their version of poshness, writing in the caption, "show me how Posh you really are TikTok."

Victoria uploaded two additional videos including a behind-the-scenes look at her Vogue Australia cover photoshoot, in which she donned multiple fabulous looks including a sexy bare-back halter top, as well as a run-through of her makeup of the day.