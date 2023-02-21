Venice's Famous Gondolas Trapped in the Mud Amid Historic Low Tides — See Photos

The Italian city has seen access cut off for the tourist boats, as well as water taxis and ambulances

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 03:22 PM
Gondola is docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy
Venice, Italy. Photo: Luigi Costantini/AP/Shutterstock

Venice's famous gondolas have been left stuck in the mud amid historic low tides in the Italian city.

The waterways in the capital of northern Italy's Veneto region have been left nearly empty, cutting off access for water ambulances, water taxis and deliveries, according to The Times.

The low tides had been suggested to be due to a lack of rain and snow, but the BBC reports they can more accurately be attributed to a number of factors including a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

"Our low tide has nothing to do with the drought affecting lakes and rivers," said Alvise Papa, head of the tides office at Venice City Council, according to The Times. "It is caused by a stationary anticyclone with high pressure that prevents the entry of storm systems into the Mediterranean, halting precipitation and amplifying the low tide."

Papa added that low tides were regularly seen in January and February in the city, which is usually concerned with flooding, "but in the last 16 years it has never been as prolonged as this".

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondola tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice.
Venice, Italy. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty

Paolo Rossi, the head of emergency health services, spoke of the difficultly water ambulances and services have been facing. "Our operators are often forced to stop their craft at a distance and to proceed on foot, in many cases transporting patients by hand," he said, per The Times. "We guarantee every intervention, but we are doing it with an added burden of difficulty."

Last weekend, tidal measurements in Venice — home of the Venice International Film Festival — were reportedly more than half a meter (about 1.6 feet) below their normal levels, according to the outlet. Papa said officials are expecting the situation to improve over the next few days as heavy rain is due in the city.

This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondola tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice.
Venice, Italy. MARCO SABADIN/AFP via Getty

CNN reports that the dry winter has raised concerns that the country could face another drought after a state of emergency was declared last summer in areas surrounding Italy's longest river, the Po. The drought is estimated to have cost the agriculture sector about €6 billion (or $6.4 billion) in lost production.

The river, which is in the north of the country, reportedly has 61% less water than usual at this time of year, according to the BBC.

Venice, a city built atop more than 100 islands, is most commonly associated with the opposite problem: too much water.

The city is often said to be sinking and, according to a European Geosciences Union study cited by the BBC, is at risk of being consumed by the sea by the year 2100 if officials don't find a resolution.

Venice recently elected to ban massive cruise ships from its waterways in an effort to prevent large waves caused by their wakes from battering its historic buildings.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone on vacation in Santa Fe, New Mexico for Booking.com
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Enjoy Romantic Trip to Santa Fe: 'We Love the Fun of Trying Out Something New'
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Cries in Court as Doctor Gives Evidence at Baby Murders Trial
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos during "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" - Hollywood Premiere at ArcLight Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Nia Vardalos Recalls Filming 'Incredible' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Scene with John Corbett
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Josh Funk/AP/Shutterstock (13605959d) Workers carve up beef at stations separated by plastic dividers at the Greater Omaha Packing beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., on . The dividers were one of the measures meat processing companies took during the pandemic to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Greater Omaha is receiving a $20 million grant to expand its operations as part of a larger USDA program to expand meat processing capacity and encourage more competition in the highly concentrated business Biden Meat Processing, Omaha, United States - 02 Nov 2022
Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Focus Features
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Gets September Premiere Date — See the First Cast Photo
Tori Kelly and Andrea Bocelli perform onstage at Key Arena on June 1, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.
Andrea Bocelli and Tori Kelly Unite for Powerful Rendition of 'Hallelujah'
Lance Bass
Lance Bass Explores His Lifelong Fascination with Space Travel on Podcast Series 'The Last Soviet'
tesla plant
Tesla Recalls 362,758 Vehicles Due to Self-Driving Software That 'Increases the Risk of a Crash'
Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Jennifer Lopez Creates Exclusive 5-Night Cruise with Virgin Voyages, Plus More Celeb Sailings to Book Now!
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Disney's Most Groundbreaking and History-Making Moments of the Last 100 Years
Brittany Gorman
Man Killed Wife in National Park During Argument Over Covid-19 Stimulus Check
Parker the giraffe death
6-Year-Old Giraffe Dies at New York Zoo After Getting Caught in His Enclosure's Gate
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean After 'Dramatic' Nose Dive
Opera Airbnb - Credit Thibaut Chapotot Palais Garnier, home of The Phantom of the Opera only on Airbnb https://airbnb.app.box.com/s/xci34bafyx2alkiavoer0a3kvctcresl/folder/192400493586
'Phantom of the Opera' Fans Can Book a Stay in Paris' Palais Garnier, Setting of Broadway Musical
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Inside the Luxury Bahamas Resort Where 'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Is Looking for Love This Week
Delta Air Lines
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Appears to Catch Fire and Plane 'Nose Dived,' Says Passenger