World Traveler! Vanessa Hudgens Vacations in Switzerland — and Celebrates New Year in Scotland

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Oh, the places she’ll go!

Vanessa Hudgens got in a bit of last-minute traveling before the start of the new year, taking a picture perfect trip to Switzerland.

Over the weekend, The Knight Before Christmas star, 31, posted numerous photos from a trip to the mountain village Vals as she marveled at the beauty of her surroundings.

“Fell asleep and woke up to this,” she captioned one video documenting her travels in the area. ”Switzerland is hella gorgeous.”

“Now that’s what I call a selfie with a serrrrious background,” she captioned another set of photos, which showed the star posing in front of the area’s snow-capped mountains. Dressed to impress for the wintertime outing, the actress wore a white turtleneck sweater with a black coat, pants and a pair of striking red glasses.

Hudgens also went on to document a gondola lift ride she took up the mountains, while simultaneously showing off her best poses.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Beachy Snap of John Legend and Miles Twinning on Vacation

The following day, Hudgens continued documenting the picturesque setting.

“What a magical place,” she captioned a shot of herself posing on her hotel balcony as the sun shone high in the sky behind her.

Commenting on just how much the trip had taken over her Instagram feed, the star went on to apologize for all the similar-looking shots she’d been posting, explaining that she just couldn’t help herself. “Sorry for the overload of mountain pics. I just thought it was so freaking beautiful 😍,” she wrote.

On Monday, Hudgens began looking forward to the start of the new decade as she went to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebration in Scotland.

“To say tonight was magical would be an understatement. To 2020, allowing the fire to lead my path,” she captioned a series of selfies, which saw the star smiling while carrying a lighted torch during the three-day event’s torchlight procession.

Alongside another series of images which also featured her mother, Hudgens wrote, “Good bye to the past decade. Time to start really manifesting for the new decade ahead. Who are you planning on becoming??”

Hudgens has been spending plenty of time in Scotland as of late while she films the sequel to the hit 2018 Netflix film The Princess Switch.

Days after admitting she was “homesick” last month, Hudgens got a very special surprise from Netflix in honor of her birthday: her sister came to town!

In an adorable video shot by her mom, an unsuspecting Hudgens walks into her trailer to see a big wrapped present, which she’s told is a gift from production — but before she even starts to unwrap the gift, her sister Stella pops up with her arms in the air.

“OMG LITERALLY THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER. My sister @stellahudgens popped out of a box in a foreign country to surprise me for my birthday. I. Could. Not. Be more. Thrilled,” Hudgens captioned the clip. “Happy birthdayyyyy to meeeeee ❤️ thank you @netflix.”