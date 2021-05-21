Vanessa Hudgens, Terry Crews and More Celebs Celebrate Knott’s Berry Farm’s 100th Anniversary

The California theme park is reopening to the public on Friday, a year after shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic

After a year-long closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Knott's Berry Farm is back — and the California theme park has recruited a few famous fans to celebrate both the reopening and its 100th anniversary.

Terry Crews, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario Lopez and more celebrities shared their favorite memories from the park in a new video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, above, ahead of the park's grand reopening on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love Knott's so much and I have so many amazing memories there," Hudgens says in the clip. "I remember when 'Ghost Rider' opened up and I rode it with my dad … we did it at least four times in a row, we loved it and I still love it."

vanessa hudgens Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

She continues: "Now that he's gone, those are memories I will keep for the rest of my life." Hudgens' father, Greg, died of cancer in 2016.

2021 marks 100 years since Walter and Cordelia Knott began farming 20 acres of land along Highway 39 (now known as Beach Blvd.) in Buena Park, California. In 1930, the pair discovered the boysenberry – a cross between a loganberry, red raspberry and blackberry.

Knotts Berry Farm Re-Opening Credit: Courtesy of Knott's Berry Farm

Knotts Berry Farm Re-Opening Credit: Courtesy of Knott's Berry Farm

Boysenberry continues to be a key ingredient in many of the food items available at the park, including Boysenberry Pie, Boysenberry Bread Pudding and even a Boysenberry Mimosa.

In the anniversary video, Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez, a self-proclaimed "foodie," calls the food at Knott's Berry Farm "next level," and adds that he's excited to sample the park's snacks once again.

"When the pandemic ends and everything is wide open, that's the first place I want to go," America's Got Talent host Terry Crews says of Knott's later on in the video. "I cannot wait to get there with my entire family."

Knotts Berry Farm Re-Opening Credit: Courtesy of Knott's Berry Farm

Knotts Berry Farm Re-Opening Credit: Courtesy of Knott's Berry Farm

Reality stars Kendra Wilkinson and Tori Spelling, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom and pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk are also on hand to congratulate Knott's in the clip.

Hawk reveals some of his "fondest memories" have taken place at the park, adding that he especially loves the Halloween-themed "Knott's Scary Farm" event and the "pan for gold" attraction.