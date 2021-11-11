Vanessa Hudgens went Instagram official with the MLB player, whom she met through a Zoom meditation group, on Valentine's Day

Vanessa Hudgens Kisses Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Photo from Their Tropical Getaway: 'Just Magic'

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying quality time with her boyfriend in the Caribbean!

On Tuesday, the Princess Switch star, 32, shared oceanside photos and a video from her vacation at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua.

In one snap, the actress donned a white two-piece, ruched midi dress and tan platform heels with her hair pulled back. MLB player Cole Tucker also made an appearance in one picture, in which they shared a sweet kiss in front of the water.

"Just magic ✨," Hudgens captioned the photos, to which the 25-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop replied in the comments: "Lil shorty 😚."

In another post, Hudgens rocked a blue, two-piece swimsuit and shades with a flower in her hair while posing on a deck. Tucker joined her in the post's second photo, in which the pair looked out toward the sea.

"Vacation mode @hodgesbay_antigua," the High School Musical alum wrote alongside the shots taken at the resort, which is known for hosting celebrities such as Ashanti, Ashley Graham, Lisa Rinna and Flo Rida.

Hudgens went Instagram official with her baseball player boyfriend, whom she met through a Zoom meditation group, on Valentine's Day, three months after the pair were spotted holding hands and hugging during an outing in Los Angeles.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," she captioned a sweet image of her and Tucker sharing a kiss on the lips.

"Big love," the athlete added in the comments section.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, when asked what made them click, Hudgens replied, "He's just kind of perfect for me."