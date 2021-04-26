Vaccinated American Travelers Will Be Allowed to Visit Europe This Summer

With the United States headed toward vaccinating 70 percent of adults by mid-June, officials have been in talks with the European Union to implement a vaccine certificate for tourists

With more people being vaccinated every day, the travel industry is sure to experience a much-needed boost this summer.

The European Union will allow American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit this summer, according to The New York Times. The news comes more than a year after the E.U. shut down nonessential travel from most countries.

With the steady vaccination rollout in the United States., the European Commission, the executive branch of the E.U., could soon recommend that trans-Atlantic leisure travel be restored.

There have already been talks with the U.S. about implementing certificates as an acceptable proof of vaccination. The E.U. has already begun providing its citizens with "digital green certificates," which will denote vaccination status, and public health experts in the U.S have recommended people hold on to their paper vaccination cards for the same purpose.

It also helps that the vaccines used in the U.S. — Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — have also been approved in Europe. "The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the Times.

"This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," von der Leyen added. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A."

Although von der Leyen did not offer a timeline for the vaccine certificates or the new travel policy, she noted that the U.S. is "on track" and making "huge progress" to achieve herd immunity (vaccinating 70 percent of adults) by mid-June.

Just last week, President Joe Biden reached his goal of having 200 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office, after surpassing the original goal of 100 million doses last month.