U.S. to Add Third, Gender-Inclusive Option on Passports

The Department of State is "moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday

Those who identify as nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming will be able to select a third gender option when applying for an American passport in the future, according to the Department of State.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a news release Wednesday that officials are working on introducing a third gender option on passports in an effort to take "further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Department has begun moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or CRBA," he said in a statement. "We are evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal."

"The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates," Blinken added. "The Department will also be working closely with its interagency partners to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for the passport holder."

Currently, the only gender options for Americans applying for a passport are "M" and "F," but applicants can now self-select their gender even if it does not match the sex listed on their birth certificate or state ID. Americans will no longer have to provide medical documentation to make the change to their gender marker.

American passport with boarding passes Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A timeline for when a third gender marker will be introduced has not yet been released.

According to the Department of State's website, "applicants cannot apply for a passport with a non-binary, intersex, or gender non-conforming gender marker."

Passports with a third gender option have already been introduced in countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Denmark, and Argentina.