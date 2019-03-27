Get Ready to Scream! Universal Reveals Its Strange 2019 Halloween Horror Nights Maze

Hoard your Eggos and grab some Christmas lights, things are about to get strange at Universal theme parks!

It may be far from the season for scares, but Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are already teasing their bravest park-goers with new thrills coming to Halloween Horror Nights in 2019.

The spooky event will once again feature a haunted maze inspired by the hugely popular supernatural series Stranger Things, but this year’s experience will pick up where the last left off, featuring inspiration from seasons 2 and 3 (which premieres July 4) of the Netflix show.

The mazes on both coasts will transport visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, as a predatory entity is terrorizing the small town, and throw them into the world of the Upside Down, where deadly demogorgons are known to lurk.

Stranger Things 3 jumps forward in time to 1985, and so will the maze experience, according to a release from Universal, who has once again teamed up with the show runners to create an authentically terrifying trip.

Alongside the mazes, the streets of each park will transform into various scare zones, where scare-actors dressed as villainous movie characters are sure to make guests jump out of their skin.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando, and Saturday, September 13 in Hollywood. More details about all of the ways it all the spooks guests can expect are coming soon.

Tickets and vacation packages for the limited attraction are on sale now.