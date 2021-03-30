Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen April 16 to California Residents

Most rides will be operational, though some will remain closed for the time being "as the theme park complies with government restrictions," Universal said

Universal Studios Hollywood is opening its gates once again!

The theme park will open to California residents on April 16, after being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Tuesday.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Most rides will be operational, though some will remain closed for the time being "as the theme park complies with government restrictions," Universal said.

Guests can also expect things to run a little differently within the park, with temperature checks at the entrances and mandatory social distancing in line.

The park will also limit capacity within most establishments.

Face coverings are required at all times, with food and drink being limited to specific areas within the park where removing masks is allowed.

In addition to the already beloved rides and attractions, Universal Studios Hollywood is also debuting two updates to the park.

Jurassic World — The Ride!, which was updated in 2019 to accompany the newest Jurassic Park movies, will now bring riders face-to-face with the Indominus rex as she battles the Tyrannosaurus rex at the end of the coaster.

The brand new The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! attraction will take riders on a journey to meet some of their favorite furry friends from the films, including Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke.

Tickets will go on sale online on April 8. Visiting groups cannot exceed 10 people from across three households.

Universal Studios Hollywood annual passholders will be able to visit on "Bonus Days" from April 15 to May 16 — and they can reserve their spots online beginning April 8 as well. Regular use of annual passes will resume on May 17.