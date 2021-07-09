Universal Studios Bringing Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House to Life for Halloween Horror Nights

"The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced," said one park official

Prepare for some extra horror this Halloween!

Universal Studios has announced a new attraction for its annual Halloween Horror Nights celebration this year: new mazes based on Netflix's supernatural drama The Haunting of Hill House.

Starting this September, guests at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando will be able to step inside the paranormal Hill House and see first-hand some of the horrors experienced in the series by the Crain family.

The mazes will include a number of memorable scenes from the show as well as some ghostly visitors, including The Tall Man, The Ghost in the Basement and The Bent-Neck Lady.

"Don't go in there" a new trailer for the terrifying new attraction teases. "Or you'll never leave."

The Haunting of Hill House mazes "will test even the bravest guests as they attempt to escape the entanglement of the estate's eternal stranglehold or succumb to the powerful forces of Hill House – leaving them to wander the endless halls forever…alone," a press release promises.

Universal Haunted House Credit: Universal Studios

"I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long," Mike Flanagan, creator and director of the Netflix series, said in a statement. "Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I'm so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween."



"We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series," added John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. "The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced."

Entering its 30th year, Halloween Horror Nights will begin on Sept. 3 in Orlando and Sept. 9 in Hollywood — with both events running select nights through Oct. 31.

Universal previously announced that in honor of the anniversary, it will be bringing back a character from its first Halloween Horror Nights: Beetlejuice.

"From the infamous haunted attic within the Maitland home to the model graveyard and Dante's Inferno Room, guests will have the extraordinary chance to enter the movie surrounded by its most iconic characters," the park said in a press release at the time, noting that the character will be getting his own haunted house this year.

