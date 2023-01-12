Universal Officially Reveals Plans for a New Theme Park — and It's Not in Florida or California

Universal has announced plans for a new theme park that is "unlike any other in the world," according to a press release shared Wednesday.

The park will include a "lush green landscape" with "immersive themed lands" designed for young children and families. With additional space planned for future expansions.

But unlike its current theme park offerings — including Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure in Orlando (and previously revealed future parks) — the new resort will not be located in Southern California or Florida.

Instead, it will be built on 97 acres in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Alamy

The Texas city was selected as home for the new park due to its up-and-coming business scene and growing population. While the exact location has not been confirmed, the release states it would ideally be built east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

"We looked all over the country to find the place to bring this entirely new concept and Frisco, in the heart of North Texas, rose to the top," Mark Woodbury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts, tells PEOPLE. "It is a growing, vibrant city, centrally-located and appeals to families with young children, making it our choice to launch this unique Universal Park concept specifically designed for them."

A themed hotel is also planned to accompany the park.

"It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues," the release states. "Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."

No opening date has been announced.

Universal Studios

News of the new theme park is not the only thing Universal lovers have to get excited about this year.

On Feb. 17, Universal Studios Hollywood will officially open its highly-anticipated Super Nintendo World. Before this year, the video-game inspired park was only at Universal Studios Japan, making it the first of its kind in the U.S.

In addition to themed stores and dining options, including the Toadstool Cafe, Nintendo fans can ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge and explore a number of interactive areas, such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle.

"From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before. Their journey begins as they enter Peach's Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom," the press release states.

In Florida, park-goers can look forward to a new Minions-themed land, opening in summer 2023. Built around the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, it will include a new ride, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, an interactive, blaster game experience, and a new Minion Cafe.

Universal also previously announced big plans for an all new park. Epic Universe will be the fourth park at the Orlando resort, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay waterpark. It was first announced in 2019, but Universal has not yet shared a prospective opening date.