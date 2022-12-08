A Minions Land and New Attraction Will Open at Universal Studios Florida in Summer 2023

The land will encompass the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and include a new themed cafe

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 09:00 AM
New Universal Orlando Upcoming Attraction will Be Part of a New Minion Land 
Universal Orlando Minion Land. Photo: getty; universal studios

Universal Orlando Resort announced a new land and family attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida next summer.

The attraction, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, is an interactive, blaster game experience inspired by the popular movie franchise that will combine "innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions," according to a release from Universal.

Its storyline pulls from the plot of the most recent minion movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru and takes participants to Villain-Con — the biggest criminal convention on the planet — to take part in a competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the movie.

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Illumination

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a "motion-based pathway" — essentially a moving walkway like the ones park-goers use to board Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World or the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom). They'll wind through various scenes and earn points by blasting different items and causing as much chaos and destruction as possible.

The forthcoming attraction will be part of a new Minion Land that will also include the existing Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, and a new Minion Café. All will be unveiled in summer 2023.

WATCH THIS: We Tried It: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort

The parks' most recent major opening was in the Jurassic Park-themed VelociCoaster, which was unveiled in July 2021. Located at the Islands of Adventure, the ride is Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster.

It soars 155 feet into the air, at 70 mph, as adrenaline junkies ride alongside Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo, the Velociraptor pack from the movies.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Travis Barker's Birthday in Tennessee, Including Huge Rental House
Splash Mountain; Reimagined With Princess and the Frog
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
Iris Apfel christmas tree
101-Year-Old Fashion Legend Iris Apfel Lights Up a Giant Holiday Tree That Wears Her Iconic Glasses
Trista Sutter 50th birthday trip
'The Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Shares Details of Her 'Dreamy' Tropical 50th Birthday Celebration
Mariah Carey holiday experience
Mariah Carey to Open Her Penthouse Apartment to 2 Lucky Guests for 'Ultimate Holiday Experience' in NYC
The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, Italy credit: Peter Vitale
'The White Lotus' Season 2: All the Stunning Real Places Where the Show Was Filmed in Sicily
amazon people tested one off rockland underseat luggage tout
The Most Spacious Underseat Luggage We Tested Is Almost 70% Off Right Now
Carnival Valor
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo, Japan https://www.instagram.com/p/ClR-wwhv6Ip/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSCFQOhEQz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Thomas Lammeyer/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (5052226a) Bright Angel Trail, South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA, North America VARIOUS
Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe
Taylor Lautner Taylor Dome honeymoon
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Bask in Honeymoon Bliss During Romantic Mexican Getaway
Away Black Friday Sale Tout
Away's Black Friday Sale Is Bigger Than Ever This Year — and It Includes the Best Carry-On Luggage We Tested
TRVL Design - Luxe TRVL Case
Heading Home for the Holidays? Oprah's Favorite 3-in-1 Travel Toiletry Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in a Month
Orlando International Airport, Florida - November 1st, 2016 - Frontier Airlines, Airbus A320-214, N233FR "Buck the Pronghorn" parked at the departure gate.
Frontier Airlines Is Offering Unlimited Flights with $599 Annual Pass
Southwest Airlines Pilot Saves Passenger's Phone
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone