Universal Orlando Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Masks Outdoors Beginning May 15

Guests at Universal Orlando Resort will no longer have to wear face coverings outdoors.

The theme park announced new safety guidelines on Friday, including adjusting its mask policy to allow park-goers to remove them when they are outdoors.

Masks will still be required indoors — at restaurants, shops and hotels — as well as at all attractions "from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience," a spokesperson for the park said in a statement.

Social distancing guidelines are also still in place, according to the park.

universal orlando Visitors wearing masks at Universal Orlando Resort | Credit: GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty

Universal Orlando reopened on June 5, 2020, after closing indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. At the time, park executives warned guests that the experience would not be the same one they were used to.

In addition to required face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, the park has implemented touchless payments and "virtual lines for some attractions, among other new measures."

Meet and greets and other interactive areas have also been closed for the time being, as a way to keep both guests and employees safe.

wizarding-world-of-harry-potter-universal-harrypotterride0717.jpg Hogwarts Castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

Last month, Universal Orlando announced that it's gearing up to introduce a brand new attraction — the Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride.

Located at the Islands of Adventure theme park, the new attraction will be Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster. The ride soars 155 feet into the air, at 70 mph, as adrenaline junkies ride alongside Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo, the Velociraptor pack from the movies.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will all appear on the ride.