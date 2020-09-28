Universal Orlando Unveils Upcoming Jurassic World-Themed Rollercoaster
The VelociCoaster is scheduled to open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in summer 2021
Get ready to ride the VelociCoaster!
Thrill-seekers have a new rollercoaster to look forward to riding at Universal Orlando Resort next summer.
The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is scheduled to open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in 2021, and the dinosaur-themed ride is being touted as "Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster," Universal Orlando Resort announced Monday.
Riders — who will be launched along with "a pack of fierce velociraptors" — will reach up to 70 mph speeds and ride more than 150 feet in the air, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.
The coaster is also the first ride based off the Jurassic World franchise, and will be the park's newest addition to the Jurassic Park section at Islands of Adventure, which features attractions like the Jurassic Park River Adventure and the Raptor Encounter.
Universal promises that riders of the VelociCoaster will "accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches," which includes reaching 70 mph in only 2.4 seconds. Guests will also "encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon" and "a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet."
The ride will also feature Universal's "steepest drop yet" from 155 feet straight into an 80-degree drop.
Universal Orlando Resort reopened in June after being closed for several weeks due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — though with several new safety guidelines in place.
Changes to the theme park experience include: reduced capacity, required temperature checks, face coverings for guests and staff, and virtual lines, among others.
