Level Up! Universal Orlando to Open Super Nintendo World Theme Park in 2023

Universal Orlando will soon be home to the Mushroom Kingdom!

On Thursday, Comcast executives (who own NBCUniversal) announced in an earnings call that a fourth park based on the characters of Nintendo is set to open in 2023, USA Today reported.

The park is being called Univeral Orlando’s “fourth gate” (with Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park making up the first three “gates”).

According to the outlet, the Nintendo theme park will first debut in Osaka, Japan this summer and will be followed by an opening in California and Orlando. A location in Singapore is also expected.

The addition of the park will bring in more than 14,000 employees on top of the existing 25,000 workers in Orlando, and they will each be paid a starting minimum wage of $15 an hour, officials noted.

Comcast executives estimate that the new park should draw in millions of visitors; as evidence, they pointed to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which “drives incremental attendance of 2 million people.”

“Nintendo, based on our research, is the biggest potential driver in attendance you can have in terms of intellectual properties,” executives said.

Nintendo — which is home to video games like Mario Kart and Super Mario Bros. — is expected to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life at the park, with the Japan park already confirmed to include rides, shops, and interactive gameplay.

“Think of Super Nintendo World as a life-size, living video game where you become one of the characters. You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure,” Thierry Coup, a senior vice president and chief creative officer, said of Japanese Nintendo land in a statement.

“Nintendo’s most iconic locations and experiences will be brought to life, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle, an incredible Mario Kart ride, Bowser’s Castle, and more.”

Visitors will also be able to purchase a “power up band” which connects to an app full of interactive experiences. While wearing the band, guests can collect coins like in a real Mario game, and play against other characters.