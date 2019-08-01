Universal Orlando Announces a New Theme Park, Epic Universe — Here's Everything We Know So Far

Image zoom Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort sent the Internet into a frenzy last week with a single cryptic tweet hinting at the announcement of a fourth theme park.

“This is kind of a big deal,” the account captioned an intergalactic-themed promo photo with the words “something epic is coming” printed in bold white letters.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a few details of the new park, called Epic Universe, in a press conference and a series of tweets. It will join Universal Studios (the original park), Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay Water Theme Park in the resort’s portfolio.

More information about Epic Universe will be revealed over time, according to Universal, but here’s everything we know so far.

Highlights from the announcement: [a thread] Concept art for new theme park #EpicUniverse has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/zmacNkTkbJ — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

[thread cont…] This map shows the proximity of the new park to the rest of Universal Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Qby2meJzMi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019

It’s a game-changer, according to Universal

Tom Williams, chairman and chief executive officer for Universal Parks & Resorts, has yet to reveal the opening date of the new park but promises Epic Universe will be “historic.”

“It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created,” Williams said in a statement. “It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.”

It’s a one-stop-shop

Located within a massive 750-acre site, Epic Universe will include additional hotels, shops, restaurants, an entertainment center and, of course, the theme park. Right now, the Universal CityWalk is the resort’s primary dining and shopping hub.

It’s close to your favorite existing attractions

A map posted to Twitter shows that Universal’s fourth park is southeast of existing attractions like Universal Studios, the Hard Rock Hotel and Island of Adventure. According to a press release, it’s just a few miles away from the existing Universal resort in Southwest Orange County (south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard).

Universal is milking the hype

… keeping fans on their toes! Just hours after Thursday’s announcement, the park joked on Twitter: “You: TELL US WHEN #EPICUNIVERSE IS GOING TO OPEN?!?!?!?! Us: New park, who dis?”

One impatient user replied, “Stop playing games with us and GIVE US MORE DETAILS.” While another wrote “Just tell us something about it outside of it being a thing. Please? Pretty please?”