Passengers on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Monday got a slithering surprise.

Upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger spotted a snake on the floor of the cabin.

While nobody was injured, a passenger revealed to News 12 New Jersey that while the plane was taxiing, "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up."

Police and operations employees were quickly notified and authorities met the plane at the gate and "removed the snake," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

The United Airlines flight 2038 departed from Tampa, Florida, and reached New Jersey early Monday afternoon. "After being alerted by passengers, our crew called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation," United tells PEOPLE.

Gary Hershorn/Getty

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, garter snakes, most commonly referred to as garden snakes, are not aggressive and will try to "flee" when they see a human. Although garden snakes do produce venom, they are considered non-venomous and would not inflict serious harm to a human.

This is not the first time a United Airlines flight dealt with a creepy, crawly incident. In 2019, a flight from Venice, Italy, also headed to Newark experienced an "ant-maggedon," according to passenger Charlotte Burns, when it was discovered that another passenger's carry-on bag was filled with live ants.

Burns documented the 9-hour flight filled with insects on twitter, writing, "On the plane from Venice to New York, when a large, fat ant walks over my pillow. Minutes later, another fat little bug hurries over the television screen. Then another one—on my arm!"

After another passenger saw a "parade" of ants in an overhead bin near Burns, a flight attendant brought sterile wipes to get rid of them. The insects were then "contained to a limited area of the cabin," a United representative told PEOPLE.