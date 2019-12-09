Image zoom Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

A recent United Airlines flight had one unwelcome passenger on board.

On Thursday, a woman was stung by a scorpion while flying on a United flight from San Francisco to Atlanta.

The airline confirmed to PEOPLE that someone had been stung by an arachnid aboard one of their flights last week.

“After learning that one of our customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung during flight, our crew responded immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical guidance,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Once the flight landed, the woman in question was met by medical personnel who were waiting for her arrival and she was taken to be treated at a local hospital.

“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her wellbeing,” the spokesperson added.

The woman allegedly said she began to feel a stinging sensation on her leg while in the air. She got up to go to the bathroom when the scorpion dropped out of her pant leg, TMZ reported.

Flight attendants were eventually able to catch the stowaway.

Scorpions are commonly found in California. The California Forest Scorpion is the most common species found in San Francisco and the Bay area.

The arachnids typically live in desert habitats, though there have been other instances of the creatures making their way into unwelcome areas, such as airplains.

In March, a woman who was flying from Toronto to Calgary, Canada, when she was also stung by a scorpion mid-flight.

“I had a full-fledged panic attack,” Quin Maltais said. She had been stung on her lower back after the scorpion had found it’s way into her seat.