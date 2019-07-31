United Airlines Offers a Flight to The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron and the Internet Reacts 

Image zoom Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

United Airlines wants everyone to make their connections – but one Bachelorette contestant to make his love connection.

Hannah Brown’s shocking change of heart during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose special saw her offering a date to previously eliminated contestant Tyler Cameron. That’s when United jumped in to offer Cameron a flight to ensure the Florida-based contractor has no excuse for missing their future meetup.

“Hey @TylerJCameron3, we heard you have an important date coming up. Need a ride? CC: @AlabamaHannah #BacheloretteFinale,” the account posted, referencing the shocking moment Brown, 24, asked Cameron, 26, on a date after eliminating him.

(Of course, because it’s the internet, social media users jumped in to complain that United is wasting time tweeting when they could be responding to outstanding customer service claims.)

Love that you're keeping tabs on the Bachelorette yet it'll take 21 business days for you to reply to my email. Seems like your priorities are in order. pic.twitter.com/tygXKpHovO — Collin Hoyer (@HollinCoyer) July 31, 2019

“Love that you’re keeping tabs on the Bachelorette yet it’ll take 21 business days for you to reply to my email. Seems like your priorities are in order,” one user wrote.

While another said, “oh thats rich @united coming from the airline that has held my husband captive on his #flight1579 for HOURS with NOTHING TO OFFER ANY OF THE PASSENGERS INCLUDING BABIES!”

United said in a statement to PEOPLE: “We’re rooting for Hannah and we thought what better way to help than by offering to get Tyler to her for their date. Our tweet to Tyler is one of our most-liked tweets of this year and we thank Bachelor Nation for the support.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The airline’s website states that it is “committed to providing a level of service to our customers that makes us a leader in the airline industry. We understand that to do this we need to have a product we are proud of and employees who like coming to work every day.”

United’s most dramatic tweet ever came after Brown and Cameron met face-to-face for the first time since their breakup on the ABC reality series, when she sent him home and said “yes” to Jed Wyatt’s proposal.

During the duo’s on-stage reunion, Bachelor Nation learned that they still have feelings for one another, which Brown confirmed by boldly asking Cameron on a date now that her engagement to Wyatt is over.

Getty Images

“I know that with Tyler, he’s been so supportive and so respectful of me, not just on our journey together but even afterwards,” she said. “Our relationship was real to me and special. Everything I said I meant and I felt. It didn’t just go away. I still have feelings.”

But what do those feelings mean? As the live audience began cheering, host Chris Harrison asked for clarification.

“I’m really confident in who I am now and being on my own and growing and really taking everything that I’ve learned and what I want into the next relationship,” the 24-year-old Alabama native said.

“I want somebody to be bold and I’m bold and I make bold moves. You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl,” she told Cameron. “I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out.”

Without hesitation, Cameron said, “I would love to,” and added, “Just tell me when. I’m there.” (Hannah: You might want to CC United so they can get the booking underway.)