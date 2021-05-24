United Airlines Is Giving Vaccinated Travelers a Chance to Win a Year of Free Flights

The sweepstakes from United Airlines comes in support of President Joe Biden's national effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

As the travel industry prepares for a boom in business after more than a year in lockdown, a few lucky travelers will get a year of free flights to make up for lost time.

United Airlines has announced their "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, which is open to any new or existing MileagePlus member who uploads their vaccination records to the airline's Travel-Ready Center (via the app or website) by June 22. The feature was created to help expedite check-in for people traveling to destinations where proof of vaccination is required.

The airline will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout June, which can be used for any class of service and any destination where United flies. On July 1, they'll announce five randomly selected MileagePlus members, who will receive the grand prize of a year of free travel for themselves and a companion.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby in a statement. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

free flights Credit: United Airlines

The sweepstakes was launched in support of President Joe Biden's national effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden's administration is working toward a goal of having 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, which could help prevent later surges in cases, as Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. As of Monday, 158,340,340 adults (61.3% of the age group) has received one dose, and 128,064,065 people (49.6%) has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in early April that fully-vaccinated travelers can now travel freely within the United States, without testing or quarantines.

