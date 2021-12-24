United Airlines Cancels More Than 100 Flights on Christmas Eve Due to Spread of Omicron Variant

A spokesperson for United Airlines told PEOPLE they’re “seeing about 120 cancellations planned for Friday across the United network” amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

United Airlines is planning to cancel upwards of 100 flights on Christmas Eve due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across America, a spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," the statement began. "As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays," the statement concluded.

The United Airlines spokesperson also told PEOPLE that although they are unable to provide cancellations specific to customers' cities, the airline is seeing "about 120 cancellations planned for Friday across the United network."

The best way to get the most up to date number for travelers area is by going on the Flight Aware website, they added.

United Airlines United Airlines plane | Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control issued a statement about the "potential rapid increase of Omicron variant infections in the United States," noting that the best way to "protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant" is by getting vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

In December, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that those who are able to get vaccinated opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Their recommendation came after the CDC confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots while showing low platelet levels — a rare condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

RELATED VIDEO: Disruptive Passengers Removed from United Airlines Flight After Panic Over Coughing Fellow Flyer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The New York Times reports that positive COVID cases across the country are up 38 percent as of Dec. 23, and that overall hospitalizations in the U.S. are up 11 percent.

Like in the beginning of the pandemic, this new wave has impacted a sea of industries, with many live theater show, events, and concerts canceled in the process. Restaurants across the country have also had to adjust to new requirements for indoor dining.