Uber Will Require Drivers and Riders to Wear Face Coverings amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The ride-share company noted that they "continue to ask riders to stay home if they can" but will make masks the new normal when resuming everyday service

Uber will soon mandate that its drivers and customers wear masks to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, CNN Business reported that the ride-share service is planning to implement the requirement in the U.S. while charting a return to everyday business during the pandemic. A start date was not given, though, in certain regions, it's already a requirement for drivers to wear face coverings while working.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution," a spokesperson told PEOPLE, confirming the report. "Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips. At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play."

Added the spokesperson: "We’ll communicate updates directly to users when ready, but in the meantime we continue to urge all riders and drivers to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber."

The company is also looking into developing face-scanning technology that would confirm whether the driver is following the policy and donning a mask, according to CNN Business.

RELATED: The Future of Flying? These Airlines Will Require All Passengers to Wear Face Masks on Flights

Image zoom Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Though competitor Lyft hasn't implemented a mask requirement yet, the company told CBS News that it has made face coverings available to its drivers. Uber also shipped masks and disinfectants to its drivers earlier this month.

"We've also ordered hundreds of thousands of cloth face coverings for drivers and have been making them available to drivers at no cost to them," a spokesperson told the outlet. "We've made drivers aware that it's required by law to wear a face covering in certain regions, and we're prioritizing distribution in regions where additional guidance about face coverings has been given."

Lyft has taken similar action, a representative tells PEOPLE, ordering "hundreds of thousands of cloth face coverings for drivers" and " making them available to drivers at no cost to them."

"We will continue to distribute in the coming weeks," the representative said, adding, "These face coverings are part of the nearly $1.5 million we’ve dedicated to cleaning supplies and protective equipment."

RELATED VIDEO: Footage Shows Airplane Parking Lot Where Planes are Being Stored Due to Low Traffic amid Pandemic

RELATED: Uber Driver Delivers $12K in Food to Tenn. Hospital After Nurse Passenger Says She's Hungry

A number of airlines will also make face covering policies the new normal on board flights. Last week, companies including American, United, Southwest, Delta, Frontier and JetBlue were among the growing list of airlines announcing the requirement.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself — it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and COO of JetBlue, who led the others in their decision, said in a press release on April 27. “This is the new flying etiquette.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.