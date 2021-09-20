Travelers coming into the United States will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of their departure

U.S. to Allow Vaccinated International Travelers to Enter the Country Starting in November

The United States plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign visitors.

On Monday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said that vaccinated foreigners will be able to visit the country starting in November. All travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within three days of their departure, according to CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While there won't be any requirements to quarantine once inside the U.S., Zients said there will still be enhanced contact tracing in place and face masks will still be required on flights.

Unvaccinated Americans traveling back into the country will need to provide a negative test within one day of departure as well, and will need to test negative again when they arrive stateside.

These new changes are expected to take effect in early November, NBC News reported.

Passengers arrive as Royal Caribbean International prepares to sail the Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami during the first U.S. trial cruise testing COVID-19 protocols on June 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Travel bans were originally put in place early last year by then-President Donald Trump. Current President Joe Biden kept the rules in effect shortly after taking office in January.

E.U. and British officials previously lifted bans for travelers from the U.S. and other locations entering many of their territories in the spring, NBC News reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This vaccination requirement deploys the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus," said Zients, per USA Today. "Vaccines continue to show that they're highly effective, including against the delta variant, and the new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The Biden administration is now looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide which vaccines qualify for entry into the country, according to The Hill.

RELATED VIDEO: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

Zients also said, per NBC News, that the CDC will issue a contact tracing order that will require airlines to collect information from travelers heading into the county, such as a phone number or email address. This will allow the organization to alert travelers if they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.