America Escalates Its Travel Warning for Australia as Fires Continue to Rage Throughout the Country

The United States has issued a travel warning for those heading to Australia amid the bushfire crisis.

The travel advisory warning was increased from Level 1: Exercise normal precautions, to Level 2: Exercise increased caution. There are four levels, with Level 4: Do not travel, being the most severe.

“Exercise increased caution in Australia due to natural disaster/bushfires. Some areas have increased risk,” the State Department said, pointing out that the current fire season in the country “is one of the worst” in recorded history, and is expected to continue through March or April.

Tourists are encouraged to “consider postponing” trips to the affected areas, but those traveling to places not directly affected by the fires should still exercise caution because of the poor air quality caused by the smoke.

So far, 27 people have died during the crisis, CNN reported Thursday, and thousands of people and wildlife have been displaced across the country since the fires started burning in September.

Image zoom Australia fires

RELATED: Climate Change ‘Set the Stage’ for Australian Fires, Experts Say as Leaders Deny ‘Widening Crisis’

Barack Obama weighed in on the crisis Thursday, urging people to do what they can to help and urging leaders to seriously address climate change.

“The catastrophic fires in Australia are the latest example of the very real and very urgent consequences of climate change,” Obama, 58, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, sharing a New York magazine article that criticized the “global apathy” toward the ongoing crisis.

“It’s on us to stay focused and protect the one planet we’ve got for the next generation,” Obama added, saying that “even with problems of this magnitude, each of us can still find a way to make change.”

Image zoom Australia fires Rick Rycroft/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Australia fires SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Here Are the Parts of Australia Where Fires Are Currently Burning as Temperatures Soar Again

Bob Deans of the Natural Resources Defense Council told PEOPLE Wednesday that climate change “sets the stage for making [the fires] more devastating.”

“Because of hotter, drier weather,” Deans said, “we are seeing the fire season starting sooner, lasting longer and becoming more devastating.”

“Much of Australia has experienced record heat,” he said. “December 17 was the hottest day on record nationally in Australia.”

Deans called the fires “a widening crisis,” calling it a “dire” situation that “points to the global crisis we’re facing.”

Click here for more information on how to help those affected by the Australian fires.