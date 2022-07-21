Ty Pennington Enjoys a Romantic Miami Getaway with Wife Kellee Merrell

The HGTV star married the social media manager last fall and the pair have been restoring a home in Savannah, Georgia, together

Ty Pennington and wife Kellee Merrell can't get enough of Miami — or each other!

In a series of short video clips he shared on Instagram Reels, Pennington, 57, is seen basking in the sunrise with Merrell, 34, and their dog Dory.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video montage begins with Merrell enjoying the stunning ocean-front view on their balcony as her HGTV star husband brings out two cups of coffee. The couple then share a heartwarming moment with a hug and a kiss, and Dory later joins in to feel the love.

Although Pennington starts the reel out on a romantic note, he quickly takes a playful turn by kneeling on the floor and tugging at his wife's robe.

Pennington wrote in the caption, "Miami mornings…. " but quickly followed up with, "Ya'll didn't think I could make a serious video, did you?? 🤪#justcheckin."

Originally from Vancouver, Merrell first met the famous carpenter back in 2010 when he was filming a TV show in Toronto. The two had kept in touch ever since, and Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively that he had "admired Kellee from afar for years."

Timing was everything for the Trading Spaces alum and his social media manager wife, as the couple reconnected after choosing to quarantine with each other during the pandemic. They eventually tied the knot in November 2021 after Pennington proposed over a cup of coffee on the dock of his Florida home.

This is not the first time that Pennington has shown his admiration for his wife on Instagram. When Merrell turned 34 this past June, the Rock the Block host shared a collection of black-and-white photos of the two honoring some of his favorite memories.

Pennington praised his wife in the caption by writing, "It's her birthday 🤍 My favorite person. Thank u for being such a beautiful person, inside and out and for making me the happiest human, giving me a family (🐶) and a place to belong." The collection featured photos of the couple showing off their goofy side, like trying to squeeze into one pant leg in a pair of pants, and some more candid shots.