Two Southwest Planes Collide on Nashville Tarmac While Leaving the Gate

Two Southwest planes collided on the tarmac of Nashville International Airport on Saturday evening.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Michelle Agnew said that “during pushback, the winglet of Southwest Flight 1555 with scheduled service between Nashville and St. Louis, came into contact with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580 with scheduled service between Nashville and Atlanta.”

According to the Associated Press, a photo taken by a passenger aboard Flight 4580 headed to Atlanta showed the aftermath of the collision, with the top portion of Flight 1555’s fin broken off.

The image also showed rainy weather during the incident.

Agnew confirmed with PEOPLE that there were no reported injuries from the collision and that both aircraft “returned to the gate under their own power and were taken out of service for Maintenance evaluation.”

Each flight was transferred to a new aircraft, and continued service to their scheduled destinations.