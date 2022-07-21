Two Flight Attendants and Six Passengers Injured After Flight Hits Sudden Severe Turbulence
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted this week due to severe turbulence that left several injured.
The flight was headed from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville on Wednesday with 56 passengers onboard, and was forced to land in Birmingham, Alabama, after hitting unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle, officials said per the Associated Press. The plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
"The Embraer E175 landed without incident at 3:17 p.m. CT and safely taxied to the gate. Two flight attendants and six passengers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation," American Airlines said in a statement.
A representative for Birmingham-Shuttleworth was not immediately available for comment.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene at 3:15 p.m., fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds told news outlets, adding that at least seven people taken to a local hospital complained of neck and back pain.
American Airlines said another aircraft would be arriving at the airport Wednesday to continue to its intended destination, per AP.