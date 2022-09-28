Two Commercial Planes Involved in Minor Collision at Heathrow Airport

Two commercial planes — an Icelandair aircraft and a Korean Air aircraft — collided while taxiing at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, the airport confirmed, according to the BBC.

"No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well," a spokesperson from the London airport told the outlet.

Dan Sabbagh, a journalist for The Guardian who happened to be one of the passengers on the Korean Air plane, tweeted an image from the scene, writing, "I'm on Korean Air plane that clipped an Icelandair plane at Heathrow - a passenger on the other side [who] saw the incident told me the wing of our plane damaged the others' tail."

Speaking to Sky News, Sabbagh explained, "At first we were told we would have to go back to the stand for a technical reason. Then, after a while, they told us what had happened."

"The atmosphere is calm, just a feeling of mild nuisance," he told the outlet, adding that the passengers were in the process of getting off the plane at the time.

According to the outlet, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) responded to the scene following the incident.

"We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport," a representative for LAS told Sky News. "We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a clinical team leader, a cycle responder and an incident response officer."

"We attended a reception centre for passengers but nobody required treatment or needed to be taken to hospital," the representative added.

Heathrow passengers have been asked to check their flight status while the case remains under investigation.

Representatives from Heathrow Airport, LFB and LAS did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.