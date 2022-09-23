Twitter Users Roast Southwest Airlines for Giving Passengers Ukuleles on Flight to Hawaii

“First they take away your leg room, and now this,” one user tweeted

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 03:11 PM
Southwest Airlines gives their passengers Ukuleles
Photo: Southwest Airlines/Twitter

Southwest Airlines is catching some flack after giving every passenger a ukulele on a flight from Long Beach, Calif. to Honolulu.

The airline teamed up with Guitar Center for the promotion, which also included a private lesson where passengers learned how to play the song, "Hello, Aloha. How are you?" during the trip — according to a press release from the instrument maker.

Along with a photo of passengers posing with their brand new instruments, the airline tweeted, "We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros."

They posted another shot of the ukuleles resting on each passenger's seat. "Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: Prove it," they captioned the tweet.

Twitter users were quick to poke fun at Southwest and turn the gifts into a meme. Author Ted Gioia retweeted one of Southwest's posts along with the caption, "First they take away your leg room, and now this."

Another user joked that even the worst person they know would never deserve such a "cruel" and "inhumane punishment," alongside Southwest's tweet.

Tom Nichols, a journalist at The Atlantic, added, "I am a big fan of Southwest, but this might have made me homicidal."

Meanwhile, Very British Problems, a tv show that investigates England's peculiarities, weighed in, writing "Siri, show me a British person's worst nightmare."

Guitar Center said they sent their best instructors aboard the flight to teach passengers how to play the "easy" instrument.

"Above the clouds, passengers onboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft all received a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, a Road Runner carrying case and a unique lesson in the sky," they wrote in the release. "Best-in-class Guitar Center Lessons instructors taught passengers how easy it is to learn to play the ukulele, one of Hawaii's happiest and most familiar instruments."

Brandy King, Senior Director of Public Relations at Southwest Airlines, added, "Our Customers anticipate warm Southwest Hospitality throughout their journeys with us. Today's celebration of Hawaiian culture and Southwest Hospitality underscore our everyday commitment to serve and celebrate the spirit of Aloha."

Related Articles
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Southwest Air
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Suffers Broken Back After Rough Landing in California
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
american airlines
American Airlines Flight Diverted to Kansas City After Passenger Displayed 'Erratic Behavior'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
airplane with passengers
Hawaiian Airlines Diverts 2 Flights in One Day Over Passenger Conflicts
People Tested: Coffee Maker
We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021