Twerking in Turks! Inside Cardi B’s Sexy 27th Birthday Getaway

Cardi B just turned 27, and she’s celebrating the milestone with friends, family and plenty of fun in the sun.

The “Money” rapper jetted off to the island of Turks and Caicos over the weekend, joined by an entourage that included husband Offset, sister Hennessy Carolina, photographer Jose Guerra and various other pals. The group stayed in a gorgeous beachfront villa and took advantage of everything it had to offer, sharing their adventures on Instagram all the while.

From jet skiing to swimming to lounging in the sun, the vacation has been filled with relaxing moments for Cardi’s crew — though the group didn’t hold back on letting loose at night.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Image zoom

Image zoom Instagram

RELATED: We Tried It: Cardi B and DJ Khaled’s Wild and Crazy Days of Summer Cruise

In an Instagram posted by Cardi’s sister, Hennessy, Cardi is seen dancing around a kitchen table covered with bottles of liquor, juice and cut limes in a white Louis Vuitton bikini. Hennessy meanwhile is drinking Don Julio 1942 tequila straight from the bottle. “We LITTTTTTTTTTT,” she captioned the video.

In another post to Hennessy’s Instagram Stories, Cardi is seen cheering on Offset as he takes “his third shot of the night.” Hennessy captioned the video, “He never drink.”

Image zoom Instagram

The trip has also been full of twerking for the birthday girl, who can be seen dancing decked out in sexy bikinis and coverups in her guests’ videos. Offset, with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 1, appears to be enjoying his wife’s money moves, watching intently as she does her thing.

Image zoom Instagram

The only downside of the birthday vacation, according to Cardi? Kulture didn’t make the trip. “I’m missing my baby,” she shared, posting a picture of her daughter dressed in an a white Gucci sweatshirt to her story. She tagged the date the photo was taken, October 11, which is Cardi’s birth date.

Image zoom Instagram

The Rhythm and Flow judge spent her actual birthday with her family in New York City, pampered with plenty of flashy gifts.

In a surprise presentation, Offset gifted his wife two enormous, heart-shaped diamond rings, which were placed in jewelry boxes on a plate full of roses.

Image zoom Instagram

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱,” Cardi captioned a video of herself as she is brought to tears by the gift.

The mom of one also received a large diamond pendant necklace (which had a picture of Kulture inside), a blue Hermès Birkin bag, pink and black Louis Vuitton slippers and even a Birkin bag-themed cake.

Image zoom Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pose in Cute Selfie from Italy Vacation: ‘With My Love’

Along with his luxury gifts, Offset posted a video of the couple’s most romantic — and steamy — moments in a slideshow on Instagram.

Set to Alicia Key’s “Unthinkable,” the clip shows several moments when Cardi and Offset share kisses on and off stage.

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY,” the rapper captioned the montage. “I LOVE YOU, HAPPY BDAY!! NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.”

Cardi was quick to reply to the heartfelt post, writing, “I love you babe thank you for everything ❤️.”

The couple recently celebrated two years of marriage at the end of September.