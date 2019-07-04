Make your way through the enchanting Scottish village that was chosen to be a part of the drama-fantasy series on Starz. The sprawling scenic views are just one of the area’s fascinating features. Executive producer Maril Davis shared why the special spot was her favorite place to film.

“We shoot the standing stones up at Kinloch Rannoch and I have a soft spot for this magical place,” Davis told Travel + Leisure in 2017. “It truly lives up to the ‘four seasons in one day’ phenomenon that’s common in Scotland. While shooting up there for season two, we experienced bright blue skies, snow, rain, and gale force winds — all in the span of one hour!”