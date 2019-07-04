The Brady Bunch: The Brady Family Home
Round up your family members and take a trip to 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California, to see the iconic house that served as the exterior of the Brady home. Although there was some drama around the property over a potential demolition (and a failed purchase attempt by Lance Bass), the iconic house ended up being purchased by HGTV. On A Very Brady Renovation, premiering on the network in September, all six Brady kids reunite to help restore the property to its 1970s glory.
Parks and Recreation: Pawnee City Hall
Head over to Pasadena, California, to visit the sacred space where Leslie Knope did her best work on the hit NBC series. Located at 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena City Hall doubled as Pawnee City Hall, where Ron Swanson plotted to end big government and Tom Haverford pitched many of his wacky business ideas.
Sex and the City: Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment
The iconic brownstone that was used for the exterior of Bradshaw’s apartment for the first three seasons is only a taxi cab ride away if you’re in New York City. Head downtown to soak in the famed 64 Perry Street apartment, located in the city’s West Village neighborhood, to see where Sarah Jessica Parker’s character strolled up and down her steps in her beloved Manolo Blahniks.
Scandal: Olivia Pope's Office
Marvel at the grand exterior of Olivia Pope & Associates, in downtown Los Angeles, not Washington, D.C. Fans can get a good look at the top floors of the Palace Theatre, the exact location where the city’s top fixer got down to business for seven seasons, located at 630 S. Broadway in L.A.
Big Little Lies: Bixby Bridge
The breathtaking bridge featured in the show’s opening credits is actually located in the town of Big Sur, California, 18 miles south of Monterey, where the series is set. The HBO show’s location manager Gregory Alpert tells PEOPLE the best place to pull over is just north of the crossing for a stunning photo op.
Life in Pieces: Baha Mar Resort
Retreat to Baha Mar to relive hilarious Short family moments from the CBS series. Relax in the same luxury cabana Greg booked to impress the family or explore your artistic side like Joan did. The Caribbean resort destination is located on the pristine white sands of Nassau’s Cable Beach.
Outlander: Kinloch Rannoch
Make your way through the enchanting Scottish village that was chosen to be a part of the drama-fantasy series on Starz. The sprawling scenic views are just one of the area’s fascinating features. Executive producer Maril Davis shared why the special spot was her favorite place to film.
“We shoot the standing stones up at Kinloch Rannoch and I have a soft spot for this magical place,” Davis told Travel + Leisure in 2017. “It truly lives up to the ‘four seasons in one day’ phenomenon that’s common in Scotland. While shooting up there for season two, we experienced bright blue skies, snow, rain, and gale force winds — all in the span of one hour!”
Game of Thrones: The Dark Hedges
Walk, bike or drive down Bregagh Road in Northern Ireland to reminisce about the good old days when Sunday nights were solely reserved for watching the HBO hit. The 18th-century beech-tree-lined road served as the haunting set for the Kingsroad, which connected some of GoT‘s most important locations, including Winterfell and King’s Landing.
Boy Meets World: The Matthews Family Home
Stop at 4196 Colfax Avenue in Studio City (the same neighborhood where the Brady family lived!) to see the quaint two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that served as the facade of the Matthews family home. Unfortunately, Mr. Feeny isn’t included as a next-door neighbor.
Full House: The Tanner Family Home
Take a selfie (but make it quick!) outside of the two-story San Francisco residence that served as the Tanner family home, located on 1709 Broderick Street. The show’s executive producer Jeff Franklin, who purchased the place in 2016, had every intention of restoring the home to mirror the actual set of the show but ran into issues once neighbors stepped in to hault his plans, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. His neighbors said that Franklin was using the home to garner attention for Fuller House, which brought hundreds of tourists to the neighborhood each day. Franklin, who was fired as producer of Fuller House in 2018, has since put the home back on the market for $5.995 million.
American Horror Story: Murder House
Do you have the guts to visit murder house? If you do, try to respectfully keep your time there short while you soak up the spooky vibes. The couple who bought Rosenheim Mansion, which was featured in the FX show’s first season, is suing their realtor because they’re reportedly tormented by trespassers daily, citing hundreds of fans who attempt to enter their home and take photos in the yard. While this AHS destination is cool to see up close, fans should admire the home from a safe distance to avoid encroaching on the private property.