Previously, travelers applying for PreCheck were required to mark only "M" or "F"

TSA Adds Third Gender Box to New PreCheck Applications in Move to Be More Inclusive

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is aiming to become more inclusive to non-binary and gender-noncomforming travelers.

In a press release on July 14, 2022, TSA announced that a third gender marker is now available on the PreCheck program application. While travelers still have to use their legal name, this additional gender option is being added to create a more inclusive and accurate application process.

Whereas travelers were only limited to "M" or "F" gender markers in the past, it is now possible to identify as "X" to represent a non-binary or gender-nonconforming identity. TSA Administrator David Pekoske emphasized that "this new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community."

The press release noted that TSA strictly prohibits discrimination based on race, color, sex, gender, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability. According to Pekoske, it is extremely important that "TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity."

Travelers should expect the security screening process to remain the same despite this new application change.

In April 2022, the agency initiated a more inclusive application process by giving people the option to self-attest their gender regardless of what is documented on their passport or state-issued ID. Travelers have the option to request a gender data update by calling (855) 347-8371 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, although it is not required to enroll in the TSA PreCheck Screening.

Along with TSA, major American airline companies are planning to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an "X" gender marker, according to Reuters. This change is expected to be made by the end of 2024 with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, among others.