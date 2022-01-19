A Drug-Filled Burrito to a Chainsaw: TSA Reveals 10 Strangest Items Found by Security in 2021
The Transportation Security Administration is highlighting some of the strangest items its agents recovered from travelers last year.
In a funny video posted on Twitter Jan. 10, the agency shared the top 10 most bizarre items found by its agents and warned future travelers about attempting to carry the same ones.
The TSA's tweet read, "It's here! "TSA's Top 10 Catches of 2021!" From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10."
The items unveiled in the 3-minute video include bear spray, a meth-stuffed burrito, bullets in deodorant, a pistol, a firearm buckle, a cleaver, a machete, fireworks, a wine holder that looks like a gun and a chainsaw.
Each item featured in the video is accompanied by a humorous line on the finding.
On a slide featuring the ammunition stuffed inside deodorant, for example, reads, "This passenger must have been sweating bullets. Do you trust your deodorant?"
"You can't speed your way through security with this one," read the text on the photo showing the methamphetamine-filled burrito.
Many social media users found humor in the video with one using laughing emojis and writing," "For real!!!! A chainsaw."
Another wrote, "Whoever does your social media made my day with this video."