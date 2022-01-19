A Drug-Filled Burrito to a Chainsaw: TSA Reveals 10 Strangest Items Found by Security in 2021

The Transportation Security Administration is highlighting some of the strangest items its agents recovered from travelers last year.

In a funny video posted on Twitter Jan. 10, the agency shared the top 10 most bizarre items found by its agents and warned future travelers about attempting to carry the same ones.

The TSA's tweet read, "It's here! "TSA's Top 10 Catches of 2021!" From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10."