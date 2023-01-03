TSA Finds Gun Parts and Bullets Hidden in Peanut Butter Jars at JFK Airport

“Officers at JFK airport weren’t nuts about this jarring find,” the Transportation Security Administration said in a cheeky statement on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 09:19 PM
"Gloved hands of an airport security person examining the contents of a bin with a traveler's fanny pack, shoes, sweater, and allowable liquids.Click below for others in this series and all my airport related images:"
Photo: Getty

TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport got a surprise when they found parts of a handgun inside jars of peanut butter just before the Christmas holiday.

Officers stopped a passenger traveling with the creamy condiment after the checked bag containing the food and hidden gun parts triggered an alarm, according to a statement from TSA.

After pulling the bag and doing a closer inspection, the TSA removed part of a disassembled .22 caliber handgun that had been "artfully concealed in what was packaged to look like two unopened jars of peanut butter," the TSA statement continued.

The parts had been wrapped in plastic and put into the center of the jars. The statement revealed that the gun's magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials immediately notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, found the suspect in the terminal and arrested him.

"The gun parts were artfully concealed in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun," said John Essig, TSA's Federal Security Director for JFK Airport, in a statement. "Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission — especially during the busy holiday travel period."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The TSA also posted about the incident on their Instagram account, including plenty of puns along the way.

"You know our baggage screening officers at JFK airport weren't nuts about this jarring find," the caption began. "Everybody should know by now that packing your firearm, ammunition and gun parts in a jif isn't the way to go. There's no need to get yourself in a sticky situation, be smooth and always package your items properly."

The caption continued: "You know we'd never skippy past sharing the rules. We've spread them on thick through the link in our bio."

"They'll help keep you out of a jam the next time you travel," the TSA added.

In November, the TSA found a gun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler's luggage in Florida.

FEATURED VIDEO: TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray

TSA announced on its Instagram page that TSA employees found the gun inside the raw bird at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The caption — which is full of chicken puns — reads:

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this 'hen you believe it?' find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!"

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause Australia Sculpture Park
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Visionary' While on Playful Date at a Sculpture Park in Australia
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock (13688090b) Southwest Airlines jets are parked at gates at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix Southwest Airlines More Cancellations, Phoenix, United States - 29 Dec 2022
Bride Says She Missed Her Destination Wedding in Belize Due to Canceled Flight: 'Total Devastation'
Hailey Bieber Aspen
Hailey Bieber Shares Holiday Photos from Wintry Colorado Getaway with Husband Justin and 'Best Friends'
Another day, another bevy of beauties for Leo DiCaprio as he continues his winter vacation in St Bart’s
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7Fl-nP-th/ sarahmgellar Verified Vacation photo dump… will accept guesses for what I’m doing in the last one (you probably won’t get it right) 5h
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'
The Wheel at ICON Park is empty on International Drive in Orlando, Fla., Monday, April 6, 2020, after the popular attraction --along with Madame Tussauds Orlando & SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium closed on March 22 in response to in response to the coronavirus crisis. They will remain temporarily closed until further notice. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Ferris Wheel at Orlando's ICON Park Loses Power, Dozens Rescued from 400-Ft-Tall Ride
Selena Gomez Cuddles with Brooklyn Bekham and Nicola Peltz on Tropical Getaway: ‘Call Us a Throuple’
Selena Gomez Rings in 2023 on Getaway with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: 'Call Us a Throuple'
FANTASY ISLAND: L-R: Kiara Barnes, Roselyn Sanchez and John G. Rodriquez
'Fantasy Island' Stars Welcome PEOPLE on Set in Puerto Rican Paradise: 'Like a Dream Come True'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World — and Debuts New Hairstyle
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
Apple AirTag for Lost Luggage tout
I'll Never Travel Again Without an Apple AirTag Attached to My Suitcase — Here's Why
Emily In Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3: All About the Stunning Real-Life Places the Show was Filmed
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Family Holiday Getaway in Mexico
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun During Joint Family Getaway in Mexico
Chrishell Stause Double Date Australia
WATCH: Exes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Go on a Double Date with Their New Partners in Australia
Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban appear to be loving life back in Nic‚Äôs hometown of Sydney for their holiday season vacation back in Australia!
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation