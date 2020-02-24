TSA Bans Employees from Making TikTok Videos for Official Social Media Posts

Image zoom

The Transportation Security Administration has banned their employees from using the popular video app TikTok to create social media posts for the agency.

“A small number of TSA employees have previously used TikTok on their personal devices to create videos for use in TSA’s social media outreach, but that practice has since been discontinued,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The spokesperson went on to state that the agency “has never published any content to TikTok nor has it ever directed viewers to TikTok.” The handle @tsa is claimed on the app with the username TSA.GOV, but has 0 posts and 44 followers, and is unverified.

The news was first announced on Sunday, one day after New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, citing security concerns over the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, called out the TSA for continuing to use the app on social media, especially as its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, had already issued their own ban.

“The TSA is to be recognized for its work to engage a variety of stakeholders with airline rules and safety, but it also must acknowledge the ironic risk it’s placing its own agency—and potentially the public—in with its continued use of the China-owned TikTok app,” Schumer said in a press release.

Schumer went on to note several instances of TSA employees posting TikTok videos on behalf of the agency on social media, including one posted earlier this month sharing some “Valentine’s Day tips for romantic travelers.”

Another post, outlining questions travelers might have about bringing knitting supplies through security, was also re-posted on the TSA’s official Twitter account.

Although Schumer acknowledged that the videos are creative and funny, he warned that “China might be laughing at these TSA postings for very different reasons, and that should concern us.”

In the press release, Schumer also included a letter sent to TSA Administrator David Pekoske which laid out all of his concerns and included questions over “TikTok’s collection and handling of user data . . . particularly when viewed in light of laws that compel Chinese companies to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The U.S. Army also announced in December that they had banned soldiers from using the app on government-owned phones, although recruiters had previously used it as a tool to reach young people.

Army spokeswoman Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa told Military.com that the app is “considered a cyber threat” and that they “do not allow it on government phones.”

Though the ban does not prevent the use of TikTok on personal phones, Ochoa noted that soldiers are advised to “use caution if they receive random or unfamiliar text messages.”