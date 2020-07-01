Trump International Tower & Other Hotels Not Changing Bedding Between Guests, Investigation Alleges

A new investigation is allegedly exposing multiple New York hotels for a lack of cleanliness amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Inside Edition claims its staff found that prominent hotels in New York City, including the Hyatt Place Times Square, the Hampton Inn Times Square Central and Trump International Tower, did not adequately clean the rooms between customers — including failing to change the bedding.

Trump Internation Tower denies the report's findings are true while the other hotels have vowed to do better in statements provided to Inside Edition.

To conduct the investigation, the show's team used a blue-light spray to apply their logo to bedding and towels. They also used a blue-light washable gel on high-contact spots, like the remote, door handles, and thermostat.

The team checked in the following day to the same hotel rooms under a different name to see if their markings were still there to see whether that the room had been properly cleaned.

The experiment began at the Hyatt Place hotel in Times Square.

The Inside Edition producers report that following day the sheets and pillowcases had not been changed, as the logo was still there. The towels had been replaced, however, and the desk on which they had put a had print using the blue-light gel had been wiped down, according to the show. But when the blue-light was shown on the remote, it still glowed with gel, the video capture by the team shows.

The investigative team asked a manager to come up to the room, and were told that the hotel would "definitely look into it."

"We are deeply concerned about the situation described, as it is not representative of Hyatt’s rigorous and enhanced cleaning protocols that have been deployed globally due to COVID-19," a Hyatt spokesperson told Inside Edition in a statement.

"We are working with the hotel’s owner to ensure the hotel is implementing proper cleaning protocols that are consistent with Hyatt’s commitment to cleanliness for the safety and well-being of our guests," the statement added.

When the production team conducted the same investigation at the nearby Hampton Inn, they reported similar results. The bed sheets and pillowcases once again had not been changed, and the blue-light gel was still glowing on the thermostat and remote.

"Our hotel's cleanliness is one of our highest priorities, especially during these unprecedented times," a spokesperson for the Hampton Inn told Inside Edition, saying that an "internal investigation" found that the housekeeping staff "relied on a visual inspection of the room’s cleanliness to determine which areas received attention, deviating from our protocols."

"This is a violation of our standards to thoroughly clean each room," the spokesperson continued. "Both our housekeeping team and management apologize for this mistake and we are retraining our team members to reinforce our procedures."

The third test was conducted at Trump International Tower.

When the production team arrived on the second day to check their room's cleanliness, they found that the sheets appeared to have been changed, but a pillowcase still bore the blue-light logo. In their report, the blue-light gel on the remote and area above the minibar also remained.

"Following an internal review, we have concluded that the claims made by Inside Edition are categorically false," a spokesperson for the hotel told the outlet. "Trump International Hotel & Tower New York is one of the premier luxury hotels anywhere in the world and has received countless accolades, including the Forbes Five-Star award for the past 13 years, for its consistently impeccable service."

The Hyatt Place Times Square, the Hampton Inn Times Square Central and Trump International Tower did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the Inside Edition investigation.

While the Centers for Disease Control recommends staying home as the safest way to protect against COVID-19, it recommends those who choose to travel wash hands often, avoid touching the face, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask and social distance. The CDC also suggests opting for pick-up when it comes to food service or other stores.