This Best-Selling Travel Pillow Is 40 Percent Off on Amazon — Today Only!

If you’re a frequent traveler (or know one!) you won’t want to miss out on this deal: The mega popular Trtl Pillow is having its biggest sale ever for the next 24 hours, beginning at 3 a.m. ET and ending at 3 a.m. ET, September 6.

You’ve probably seen the scarf-resembling pillow before — boasting over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and over 1 million pillows sold since its inception, the Trtl Pillow has gathered a cult following thanks to how convenient and comfy it is (it’s made with super soft fleece!). Not only is it significantly less bulky than your average airport kiosk travel pillow, but it also features science-backed neck support technology — a.k.a. it’ll keep your head in an ergonomic position while sleeping upright.

The pillow comes in four colors (black, red, coral, and gray), and right now, you can buy one for just $18, which is even less than it cost during Prime Day.

If you’re wondering what exactly the Ttrl Pillow’s secret is, it’s the strengthened rib inside that supports your head from nodding off. Shoppers love the pillow so much they tend to leave lengthy, paragraph-long reviews on Amazon, detailing exactly why it’s the “best invention ever.”

“I tried this pillow on an overnight long-haul flight — I have to say I slept SO much better than I would have otherwise. My head wasn’t flopping sideways or forward all the time, jarring me awake. My head was held steady and I slept soundly for a good few hours of the flight, and I didn’t have a stiff neck or shoulders,” one shopper wrote. “I found the fleece very comforting and not too warm. I also found that the Trtl was easier to pack into my carry-on. My former neck pillow used to be toggled onto the outside of my carry-on and I’m sure picked up a lot of dirt that way. I would definitely recommend this product for travelers who want to catch some zzzz’s on their flights.”

Plus, the kids’ version of the pillow, the Trtl Pillow Junior, and the brand’s newest fully adjustable pillow, the Trtl Pillow Plus, are also part of the 24-hour sale.

Whether you’ve got the holidays on your mind (it’s never too early to start thinking about gifts!) or you’re taking a trip soon, this is a travel pillow deal you just can’t miss.